July 08, 2026 8:18 PM हिंदी

Maniesh Paul’s mother passes away at the age of 77

Maniesh Paul’s mother passes away at the age of 77

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Maniesh Paul’s mother passed away at the age of 77 in Delhi on Wednesday. The actor’s team shared the news as she left for heavenly abode.

They shared, “With great grief, we regret to inform you that actor Maniesh Paul lost his 77 year old mother today in Delhi. We request you to please pray for the departed soul. May she rest in eternal peace”.

Maniesh Paul shares a close-knit family life, and has not revealed much about it in the public domain. He is married to Sanyukta Paul, his childhood friend and longtime partner. They have two children, a daughter, Saisha, and a son, Yuvann. Despite his busy career, the family maintains a low profile and values togetherness.

Earlier, Maniesh Paul had shared a string of black and white pictures from the sets of his film featuring him, Phadnis and actress Saiyami Kher. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin.

He wrote, “Have known @vikramphadnis for over a decade now (Well done, me!) We were full of insane conversations, until he gave me this role… My god!!! He is a different guy on the set….full of conviction, full of emotions,full of sensibilities and the vision of a pro director. So proud of you, Vikram (I will never say it again) And thank you for this role and this FILM! Loved every minute on the set! Can’t wait for the audience to see the magic you created”.

The actor started his career in Delhi as a host at cultural events in schools and colleges. He made his debut in a lead role of the computer geek Mickey in Mickey Virus.

He was recently seen in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. The film also starred Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Akshay Oberoi.

The movie was directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

--IANS

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