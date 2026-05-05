Maniesh Paul says Vikram Phadnis ‘a different person on set’ after decade-long bond

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actor Maniesh Paul, who will be seen in Vikram Phadnis’ upcoming film, shared that he has known the filmmaker for over a decade now and said that he is a different guy on the set, full of conviction, emotions, and sensibilities.

Maniesh shared a string of black and white pictures from the sets featuring him, Phadnis and actress Saiyami Kher. The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin.

He wrote: “Have known @vikramphadnis for over a decade now (Well done, me!) We were full of insane conversations, until he gave me this role… My god!!! He is a different guy on the set….full of conviction, full of emotions,full of sensibilities and the vision of a pro director!!!”

“So proud of you, Vikram (I will never say it again) And thank you for this role and this FILM! Loved every minute on the set! Can’t wait for the audience to see the magic you created,” he wrote.

Regarding the actor, Maniesh started his career in Delhi as a host at cultural events in schools and colleges. He was then seen in Ghost Bana Dost to play the role of a ghost. Maniesh has acted in many serials such as Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Zindadil, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai and Kahani Shuru with Love Guru.

He appeared in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tees Maar Khan in 2010. Maniesh made his debut in a lead role of the computer geek Mickey in Mickey Virus.

Maniesh was recently seen in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”. The film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Akshay Oberoi. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

He will next be seen in Vvan – Force of the Forrest with Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film is set to explore the cultural folklore genre.

‘Vvan’ is written by Arunabh Kumar, directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, with DOP and Visual Director Manu Anand; and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. ‘Vvan’ is set to release in theatres this year.

--IANS

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