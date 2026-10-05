Mandeep returns to Tripura squad for 2026/27 Ranji Trophy, Lahiri named head coach

Agartala, Oct 5 (IANS) Seasoned batter Mandeep Singh has made a return to Tripura for the 2026/27 Ranji Trophy, after being named in the state's squad for their opening three games against Hyderabad, Assam & Karnataka, to be played in Secunderabad, Guwahati and Mysuru respectively.

Mandeep, who has played three T20Is for India, had previously captained Tripura during the 2024/25 season after ending his 15-year association with Punjab, which he led to a historic Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title. After missing the entire 2025/26 domestic calendar, the right-handed Mandeep has rejoined the north-eastern side.

In his previous stint with Tripura, Mandeep made significant contributions across all formats -- playing six Ranji Trophy games, six Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, and seven Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 games. He notched an unbeaten 124 alongside five fifties in red-ball cricket, three half-centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, including a top score of 94 against Bengal, and two fifties in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Mandeep features alongside high-profile outstation recruits Hanuma Vihari and Swapnil Singh in the 18-member squad announced by the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA). Experienced seam-bowling all-rounder Mani Sankar Mura Singh will lead the team, with pacer Abhijit Sarkar, who was in the East Zone team that won this year’s Duleep Trophy, serving as the vice-captain.

Tripura have also overhauled their support staff and have appointed former domestic batter and umpire Satrajit Lahiri as head coach. Lahiri, a Deodhar Trophy winner with East Zone in 1996/97, holds Level C coaching certification from the BCCI and Level 3 credentials from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Lahiri is supported by batting coach Aniruddha Saha, bowling coach Rajib Saha, physio Deepti Ranjan Parida, strength and conditioning coach Yuvraj Salvi, throwdown specialist Jayanta Debnath, masseur Niloyjyoti Saha, and video analyst Partha Banik.

Tripura squad: Bikram Kumar Das, Hrituraj Ghosh Roy, Subham Sutradhar, Sridam Paul, Arindam Barman, Rajat Dey, Hanuma Vihari, Mandeep Singh, Mani Sankar Mura Singh (captain), Bikram Debnath, Swapnil Singh, Abhijit Sarkar (vice-captain), Ajay Sarkar, Sentu Sarkar (wk), Arkaprabha Sinha (wk), Sandip Sarkar, Parvez Sultan and Amit Ali

--IANS

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