October 12, 2026 1:28 PM हिंदी

Mandakini shares why she longs to return to Manali’s snow-covered mountains

Mandakini shares why she longs to return to Manali’s snow-covered mountains

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Veteran actress Mandakini recently took to social media to express her longing to return to Manali. She fondly recalled the hill station’s snow-covered mountains, breathtaking views and peaceful surroundings.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ actress shared a heartfelt note about her love for the place, saying that some destinations leave behind more than just memories. “Missing those beautiful days in Manali! Longing to be back amidst the snow-covered mountains, breathtaking views, and the peaceful beauty of nature. Some places don’t just give you memories, they leave a little piece of your heart behind. Until we meet again, Manali… see you soon in the mountains, surrounded by nature’s magic!” Mandakini wrote.

The video features Mandakini exploring Manali’s lush green surroundings. Dressed in a blue kurti paired with black trousers, she is seen walking through the greenery while holding a goat and smiling along the way.

Mandakini is quite active on Instagram, where she often shares videos and pictures with her fans. She also celebrates milestones of her films, revisiting memorable moments from her acting career and giving followers a glimpse into her journey in the film industry.

Last month, Mandakini marked 41 years of ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili.’ She also expressed her happiness over the appreciation it continues to receive over the years.

On the work front, Mandakini is best remembered for her role in Raj Kapoor’s acclaimed film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili,' which became a turning point in her career and earned her recognition in Hindi cinema.

Mandakini went on to feature in several films, including ‘Dance Dance,' 'Commando,' ‘Jeete Hain Shaan Se,' and 'Na-Insaafi.'

Earlier, Mandakini had shared a few anecdotes about working on Raj Kapoor’s directorial ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ as the film marked 41 years since its release. She wrote in Hindi, “Do you know that this year marks 41 years since the release of the film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’? The love you all have showered on this film is still incredibly special and precious to me. Even after all these years, I continue to receive memories, stories and questions related to the film.”

Mandakini added: “Many of you want to know where the film was shot, what happened on the sets, the behind-the-scenes stories, what the shooting experience was like, and so many things that perhaps have never been shared with you before. So, I have decided that this entire week will be dedicated to “Ram Teri Ganga Maili” and my dear fans.”

--IANS

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