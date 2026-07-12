Mandakini embraces Himachali culture in Manali, shares glimpses of her mountain getaway

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Veteran actress Mandakini, on Sunday, took to social media to share glimpses of her beautiful Himachali-inspired look and serene moments from Manali.

Embracing the rich culture of Himachal Pradesh, she looked elegant in traditional attire while enjoying the beauty of the mountains. Alongside her pictures, Mandakini shared a heartfelt note about the peace and happiness she finds in the hills. She described her Manali experience as a journey filled with nature, gratitude and unforgettable memories. Sharing her photos, the ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ actress wrote, “There is a kind of happiness that only the mountains know—a quiet joy carried by the whisper of the pines, the cool embrace of the breeze, and the timeless beauty of nature. In Manali, every sunrise feels like a blessing, every winding path tells a story, and every moment invites me to slow down and simply be.”

“Some journeys don’t just take you to beautiful places—they bring you back to yourself. Every view fills my heart with gratitude, every breath of fresh mountain air brings peace, and every moment becomes a memory worth holding onto.”

In the photos, Mandakini could be seen embracing the traditional charm of Himachal Pradesh. She dressed in a beautiful Himachali outfit. Adding to her ethnic look, she carried a flower-adorned tokri (traditional basket) on her back, which complemented the mountain setting. The veteran actress posed amid the beautiful views of Manali, surrounded by the serene charm of the mountains.

Work-wise, Mandakini is best remembered for her iconic performance in Raj Kapoor’s critically acclaimed film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, which marked a turning point in her career and established her as a prominent name in Hindi cinema. She went on to appear in several notable films during the peak of her acting journey, including ‘Dance Dance,' 'Commando,' ‘Jeete Hain Shaan Se,' and ‘Na-Insaafi.’

--IANS

ps/