Manchester United appoint Mauricio Pochettino as head coach after Carrick's departure

Manchester, Nov 13 (IANS) Manchester United have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach, with the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager set to take charge from November 18 following an agreement with the United States Soccer Federation.

The appointment comes after United parted ways with Michael Carrick following a disappointing start to the 2026/27 Premier League season. Carrick, who returned to Old Trafford in January and guided the club to a third-place finish last season, was dismissed after United managed just one victory in their opening 10 league matches.

The club confirmed that Pochettino and his coaching staff would be released from their responsibilities with the US men's national team following the conclusion of their commitments.

Pochettino most recently guided the United States to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup, having taken charge of the national team in 2024. His departure brings an end to his stint with US Soccer, where he was credited with strengthening the team's culture and improving the development pathway between youth and senior teams.

"Mauricio has left a lasting mark on U.S. Soccer through his leadership, professionalism and commitment to our players and culture," said US Soccer CEO and secretary general JT Batson.

Pochettino also expressed gratitude towards the federation, players and supporters, describing his time with the national team as a special chapter in his coaching career.

"The opportunity to represent the USA crest was one of the greatest honours of my career. We are so grateful to the players for their commitment, to the fans for their belief, and to the Federation for always supporting our staff and creating the opportunities to impact the culture of soccer in this great country," he said.

The 54-year-old Argentine brings considerable European experience, having started his managerial career with Espanyol in 2009 before taking charge of Southampton, where he guided the club to a record Premier League points tally in 2014.

His most successful spell in England came at Tottenham, where he established the north London side as regular Champions League contenders, securing qualification in four consecutive seasons and taking them to their maiden Champions League final in 2019.

He subsequently managed Paris Saint-Germain, winning the Ligue 1 title, Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions, before taking charge of Chelsea in 2023.

--IANS

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