Why Sonia Gandhi should not have been 'shocked' at Pranab Mukherjee's PM aspirations

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir has been drawing wide attention even before it was officially launched on November 10, especially on the 'inside stories' on her family and the party, where her being "shocked" at veteran party leader and former President Pranab Mukherjee's apparent ambition for being Prime Minister has drawn various reactions.

Perhaps the sharpest response has come from Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha, who posted her three-paragraph statement on the social media platform X.

But the former President had himself admitted to such aspiration in his writing and in conversations, but also shared the thought that it is necessary that a person, to be India's Prime Minister, should "know Hindi".

In her book, Sonia Gandhi mentions Pranab Mukherjee having suggested "that perhaps it was time for a change at the top", which she "understood as a hint of his long-held desire to become Prime Minister" while "expressing his frustration" over "serious differences" with the then Finance Minister P. Chidambaram.

Sonia Gandhi added: "Over the years he (Pranab Mukherjee) held virtually all the important portfolios in previous Congress governments, but deep down he felt his seniority and experience made him a natural candidate for the Prime Ministership."

The Congress party's once master strategist had shared his candid thoughts in his autobiography where he spoke of India's coalition politics, the Emergency, Operation Bluestar, among other issues, and also included his own ambition.

Mukherjee admitted having "thought" that if Sonia Gandhi selected Manmohan Singh for the Presidential office, she may choose him as the Prime Minister, adding that he had heard "a rumour that she had given this formulation a serious thought".

He has also mentioned having been "reluctant to join" the Manmohan Singh-led government "and informed Sonia Gandhi accordingly" to which the latter had apparently insisted that he should, as his role would be vital.

While Sonia Gandhi wrote that on the issue of Mukherjee seeking "a change at the top", she had "gently changed the subject", the former President had shared in conversations that he could understand her hesitation.

At the same time, Mukherjee disclosed in formal and informal exchanges that for a Prime Minister, it was necessary that she or he should be able to communicate with the people in the wider language usually spoken.

Admitting that his Hindi was "inadequate", and adding that he has "mostly" been a Rajya Sabha member, Mukherjee had openly submitted in conversations his shortcomings to be the Prime Minister.

Incidentally, having held several top portfolios under various Prime Ministers, Mukherjee has been a member of the Upper House for five terms, while it was only twice that he was elected to the Lower House of Parliament.

It was another issue he would cite.

In what can perhaps be termed as an almost similar story, K. Kamaraj, who occupied positions of power in post-Independence governments as well as the Congress party, did not become Prime Minister.

Observers of those times note that he could have occupied the top political office in 1964 after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru, and two years later, with the passing of Lal Bahadur Shastri.

But he didn't; or couldn't, as narrators have quoted him expressing his inability to speak well in Hindi (also English) as almost a disqualification for being the Prime Minister.

The power Kamaraj wielded, however, was apparent being known to have been instrumental in making Shastri, and then, Indira Gandhi the Prime Minister, often reportedly having dashed the ambitions of the then Congress stalwarts like Jagjivan Ram and Morarji Desai.

Mukherjee's position is reflected in a black-and-white photograph that used to adorn his "office" at the 13, Talkatora Road residence in New Delhi, from where he had won his way to Rashtrapati Bhawan.

It showed Mukherjee, covering a mic with his hand at a rally, whispering into Indira Gandhi's ear as the latter listened intently.

Their poise indicated the importance that Mukherjee held within the Congress, despite not holding the topmost job in either the party or the government.

As Sonia Gandhi in her memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' said, "Our party did nominate him (Pranab Mukherjee) in 2012 as the UPA candidate for the President, the highest office in our Republic, and he was elected. I often called on him, mostly just to converse with the erudite and knowledgeable politician that he always remained."

Interestingly, when asked more than a quarter century ago if he ever saw himself as the President of India, Mukherjee had reflected for a few seconds before muttering "Perhaps". Thus, Sonia Gandhi should not have been "shocked", as Sharmistha Mukherjee has pointed.

--IANS

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