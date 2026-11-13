Ram Charan recalls fond childhood memory as he visits Shirdi Sai Baba temple

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Ram Charan offered prayers at the Shirdi Sai Baba's shrines. While interacting exclusively with IANS, the 'RRR' actor recalled his childhood visits to the holy place.

Ram Charan also expressed his happiness at finally fulfilling his wish for Baba's darshan. The 'Peddi' actor further hoped to return to seek Baba's blessings soon.

He told IANS, "My greetings to everyone. I had been wishing and praying for a long time to seek Baba's blessings, and after so many years, I have finally received this opportunity. I am very grateful. I visited this place when I was very young, and Baba's memories and prayers have always been part of our family."

"I thank the entire staff, the organisers and Mahesh ji, who brought me here for Baba's darshan. It was wonderful meeting all of you. I hope to return soon. Thank you," the 'Rangasthalam' actor added.

Talking about Ram Charan's professional commitments, he recently commenced the shoot for his next with Sukumar, tentatively titled ‘RC17’.

The much-talked-about project went on the floor with a grand pooja ceremony in Hyderabad on November 1.

Sharing the professional update with movie buffs, makers Mythri Movie Makers dropped a video from the mahurat ceremony on their official social media handles. The clip opened with Ram Charan arriving at the venue and warmly greeting the members of the team. After this, he lit the ceremonial lamp.

The makers captioned the post, "Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan arrives at the #RC17 Pooja Ceremony ."

In another post from the Mahurat ceremony, Megastar Chiranjeevi was seen giving the mahurat clap, along with performing the auspicious coconut-breaking ritual during the pooja ceremony.

In a heart-melting moment, Ram Charan was seen touching his father's feet. After this, the father and son duo shared a warm hug.

"The journey of #RC17 begins with the MEGA CLAP...Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela garu sounded the clapboard and blessed the entire team of #RC17," read the text on the post.

--IANS

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