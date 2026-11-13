November 13, 2026 7:24 PM हिंदी

India, Armenia discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

India, Armenia discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

Yerevan, Nov 13 (IANS) India and Armenia on Friday discussed bilateral ties and strengthening parliamentary cooperation. The discussions took place during a meeting between Armenia Parliament's Vice President Hayk Konjoryan and India's Ambassador to Armenia Armstrong Changsan.

"Amb Armstrong Changsan called on Mr. Hayk Konjoryan, Vice-president of #Parliament of #Armenia & Head of Armenia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group and Members of the Group. Discussions focused on bilateral relations and strengthening of parliamentary cooperation between India and Armenia," the Indian Embassy in Armenia posted on X.

On October 2, Armstrong Changsan presented his credentials to Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan. During the meeting, the two sides discussed further deepening ties between India and Armenia.

"Amb Armstrong Changsan presented Letter of Credentials to H. E. Mr. Vahagn Khachaturyan Armenia President today. After the ceremony the discussions focused on further deepening and broadening of bilateral relations between India and Armenia," the Indian Embassy in Armenia posted on X.

In September, Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Rudrendra Tandon, represented India at the National Day celebrations of the Republic of Armenia, reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to further strengthening the longstanding partnership between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Secretary (East) Shri Rudrendra Tandon represented India at the National Day celebrations of the Republic of Armenia. He reaffirmed commitment to further strengthening the longstanding partnership between India and Armenia and to working towards advancing cooperation across diverse sectors of mutual interest," MEA stated on X.

India and Armenia share friendly relations rooted in the historical ties between the people of the two countries. India recognised Armenia on 26 December 1991 and India’s Ambassador in Moscow was concurrently accredited to Armenia. The Protocol on establishment of Diplomatic relations between India and Armenia was signed in Moscow in 1992, according to the Indian Embassy in Armenia statement.

India opened its Resident Mission in Yerevan at the level of Charge d’Affaires in March 1999 and the first Resident Ambassador assumed charged in Yerevan in October 1999. In 2022, India and Armenia celebrated the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.

--IANS

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