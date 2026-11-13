November 13, 2026 7:25 PM हिंदी

Kelly Rowland compares her friendship with Beyonce and Michelle Williams to a ‘marriage situation’

Kelly Rowland compares her friendship with Beyonce and Michelle Williams to a ‘marriage situation’

Los Angeles, Nov 13 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Kelly Rowland has spoken up on her friendship with Beyonce and Michelle Williams. She has compared the friendship to a "marriage situation".

Kelly, 45, still has a close bond with her Destiny's Child bandmates, and their friendship has strengthened as they've grown up together over the years.

She recently appeared on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’, where she said, "Me and Bey have known each other since we were eight and nine years old. Now we’re in our 40s with children. The relationship became richer with Michelle. It’s so rich. Time really gives you a richness and a strength and a bond in the relationship”.

Kelly Rowland has been a member of the hugely successful R&B group Destiny's Child, alongside Beyonce and Michelle Williams. The group became one of the best-selling girl groups in music history, with hits including 'Survivor', 'Say My Name' and 'Independent Women'.

She further mentioned, “When people see us together, they’re kind of shocked because sometimes, especially girl groups, that was there for that time, but honey, we here for the long haul. When we said that kind of ‘I do’ with each other, it’s like, ‘Oh no, no, I’m here through thick and thin’. That’s a friendship type of marriage situation”.

They last reunited for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour finale at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas back in July 2025. Kelly has sons Titan, 11, and Noah, 5, with husband Tim Weatherspoon, while Beyonce is mom to Blue Ivy, 14, and 9-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with husband Jay-Z, and they have loved raising their families at the same time.

--IANS

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