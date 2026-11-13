India desires positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh: MEA

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that India desires a "positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship" with Bangladesh.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed India's readiness to discuss all bilateral issues with Bangladesh through these existing mechanisms, including at the technical level.

When asked about reports claiming that India-Bangladesh consular dialogue has been postponed, Jaiswal responded, "India desires a positive, constructive, and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh. Accordingly, initiatives have been taken and meetings held under structured mechanisms in areas such as trade, railways, water resources, and border management, among others."

"The next round of India-Bangladesh consular dialogue, which will also take up the matters relating to revised travel arrangement, will be held on a mutually convenient date. India remains ready to discuss all matters or all bilateral issues with Bangladesh through these existing mechanisms, including at the technical level. So, the consular dialogue will be held at a mutually convenient date," he added.

On October 7, Bangladesh's outgoing High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, held a farewell meeting with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi, with both sides reflecting on the gamut of bilateral ties and cooperation under existing institutional mechanisms.

During the meeting, both officials recognised the importance of people-to-people ties and expressed confidence that collective endeavours would result in "meaningful and impact-driven collaboration" in shared interests.

"Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah paid Farewell Call on with Foreign Secretary of India, Amb. Vikram Misri, yesterday at MEA India as Amb. Hamidullah ends his tour-of-duty. They reflected on the gamut of bilateral relations as well as cooperation under existing Bangladesh-India institutional mechanisms," the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi posted on X.

"They recognised the vitality of diverse people-to-people connects; and expressed confidence that collective endeavours would result in meaningful and impact-driven collaboration in shared interests," it added.

On October 4, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Riaz Hamidullah in New Delhi and appreciated his contribution to the bilateral ties.

Following their meeting, EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, wrote, "Pleased to received Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah for a farewell call. Appreciate his contribution and wish him all the best in future endeavours."

--IANS

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