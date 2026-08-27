Manasi Parekh says she was supposed to be at flash flood-hit Gyirong Port in Tibet ‘tomorrow morning’

Mumbai, August 27 (IANS) Actress Manasi Parekh, who is currently in China as part of Sadhguru’s Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, has revealed that she was supposed to be at the now flash flood-hit Gyirong Port in Tibet on Thursday morning.

Sharing visuals of the devastation, Manasi said she was safe but expressed heartbreak over the tragedy and urged people to pray for those affected.

In a post on her social media account, Manasi shared a video showing the devastating flash floods at Gyirong Port and wrote: “This is what happened We were sup to be here tomorrow morning”

The video she shared captured the flash flood before it caused devastation in Nepal.

In another post, she shared a video of herself being welcomed at the same location a few days ago, and wrote, “I was literally welcomed at this spot 5 days ago. So warmly! And now the whole place is submerged.”

Manasi then shared a detailed message about the situation, saying,“Life is uncertain but what has happened is absolutely heartbreaking. We are constantly praying for the people affected by this tragedy. By God’s Grace we are safe in China and Isha Foundation is doing its best to get us back home as well as find those who are in the midst of the floods. Pls keep praying for everyone’s well being @sadhguru.”

The actor’s posts came after a devastating flash flood struck areas along the Nepal-Tibet border on Wednesday. The floods have left a devastating trail of destruction across Nepal’s Rasuwa district and the adjoining Gyirong region of Tibet.

The disaster has caused massive destruction to homes, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure. The flash flood also hit Gyirong Port, an important border crossing between Nepal and Tibet, cutting roads, communications and power links.

Initial reports suggested that a 4.4-magnitude earthquake may have triggered the disaster. However, another study indicates that an ice-rock avalanche or landslide blocked the Lhende River, creating a temporary blockage before a huge surge of water and debris was released downstream. The exact sequence of events continues to be investigated.

The tragedy has triggered an outpouring of concern from political leaders and public figures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives. He said India stood in solidarity with the people of Nepal and assured the country of all possible humanitarian assistance, with Indian teams coordinating with Nepalese authorities on rescue and relief operations.

For the uninitiated, India has also begun sending humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Smriti Irani also took to social media to express her anguish over the tragedy and concern for those affected.

–IANS

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