April 20, 2026 10:33 AM हिंदी

Man shot dead in Delhi over parking dispute; police launch hunt for accused

Man shot dead in Delhi over parking dispute; police launch hunt for accused

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) A 34-year-old man was shot dead in the wee hours of Monday following a dispute over parking in Delhi's Preet Vihar, officials said.

A heated argument broke out between the victims, Pankaj Nayyar, his brother, Paras, and Gaurav Sharma over the parking.

During the argument, Gaurav Sharma allegedly opened fire and shot Pankaj Nayyar in the chest, officials stated.

The altercation occurred at around 2.20 a.m.

Following the shooting, Nayyar was rushed to a nearby private hospital; however, the doctors declared him 'brought dead'.

An FIR under charges of murder (BNS Section 103(1)), voluntarily causing hurt (Section 115(2)), and acts done with common intention (Section 3(5)), along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, has been registered against Gaurav Sharma, police said.

Meanwhile, the Preet Vihar Police have taken custody of Pankaj's body and sent it to the nearby Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Additionally, multiple teams have been constituted to trace and apprehend the accused at the earliest, police said.

Investigation is underway, and further details are awaited, the officials added.

This comes close on the heels of a double murder in the Tara Apartments in Alaknanda, CR Park, on April 17. A father and son were found dead, and another family member was injured in a violent attack by a neighbour, officials said.

The victims were identified as Rakesh Sood (62) and his son Karan Sood (27), both of whom were declared brought dead by doctors upon arrival at the Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a long-standing enmity linked to prior disputes. Police stated that the accused, identified as Asad, a neighbour of the victims, allegedly attacked the victims with a sharp-edged weapon following a confrontation.

The accused was arrested by the police.

--IANS

sd/

LATEST NEWS

Rajkummar Rao on baby girl bringing luck: It’s our destiny, our hard work

Rajkummar Rao on baby girl bringing luck: It’s our destiny, our hard work

Jesse Eisenberg reveals the song he and son Banner learned on different instruments

Jesse Eisenberg reveals the song he and son Banner learned on different instruments

Mohammad Rizwan vows comeback amid form slump, eyes return to T20I setup

Mohammad Rizwan vows comeback amid form slump, eyes return to T20I setup

VP Radhakrishnan visits Nuwara Eliya to review Indian Housing Project for Tamil community in Sri Lanka

VP Radhakrishnan visits Nuwara Eliya to review Indian Housing Project for Tamil community in Sri Lanka

Kayadu Lohar: Rebecca from 'Pallichattambi' will always be one of the characters that will be close to my heart! (Photo Credit: Kayadu Lohar/Instagram)

Kayadu Lohar: Rebecca from 'Pallichattambi' will always be one of the characters that will be close to my heart!

‘Congress must face consequences’: Kiren Rijiju slams Oppn over Women’s Reservation Bill defeat

‘Congress must face consequences for opposing Women’s Reservation Bill’: Kiren Rijiju

Ajith Kumar's Racing team does country proud; secures second place win at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium! (Photo Credit: Ajith Kumar Racing/X)

Ajith Kumar's Racing team does country proud; secures second place win at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium!

Office absorption in India up by 20 pc in Jan-March amid rapid GCC expansion

Office absorption in India up by 20 pc in Jan-March amid rapid GCC expansion

Crude oil prices spike to near $100 as Iran tightens Hormuz control, ceasefire doubts rise

Crude oil prices near $100 as Iran tightens Hormuz control, ceasefire doubts rise

Man shot dead in Delhi over parking dispute; police launch hunt for accused

Man shot dead in Delhi over parking dispute; police launch hunt for accused