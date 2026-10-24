Man management will be at the heart of my coaching at MI, says new head coach Pollard

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) New Mumbai Indians head coach Kieron Pollard said man-management and one-on-one conversations with players would be at the core of his coaching approach with the five-time IPL champions. Pollard, who was the team's batting coach for the last four seasons, has taken over from Mahela Jayawardene ahead of IPL 2027.

His immediate task as MI’s head coach will be to finalise the retentions ahead of the deadline in mid-November, before the auction happens in Goa on December 16. "I think majority of it is man-management. It comes down to that. It comes down to conversations, one-on-one conversations.

“Yes, it comes down to the team talks and tactics. But cricket is made up of a group of individuals, who have to play a role in order for the team to win. So, it's not always about what the team is going to do, but what you as an individual and your role and capacity is going to give to the team.

"So, over the years, what has sort of brought success as well is the time that you sit and you spend speaking about cricket outside of the formal meetings of a team meeting. That's where you learn majority of your cricket, and I think that's where the work is really, really done.

"Over the years, things have changed with the introduction of social media, a lot of punditry shows, and all of these things, whereas it takes the guys away from sitting together and actually watching cricket. Again, you're seeing the landscape sort of shift. But for me personally, when you speak cricket, that's when, and you have nothing else to do, that's when you learn, and it becomes easier from a planning and tactical perspective when it comes to actually planning for the game," Pollard said in a video posted on the franchise’s social media accounts on Saturday.

With several star names in the MI squad, like skipper Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir, Pollard, also the head coach of MI London team in The Hundred men’s competition, said a key part of his job would be to free them from immense pressure.

"The best time you play is when your mind is at ease. So once, as a staff and as a coach and stuff like that, we can take away that pressure from them, in whatever way we can, to ensure that you can go out and give your best.

“I think that's where we're going to see the truly true legendary status of some of the guys that we have in that dressing room, and they're going to continue to shine and continue to propel themselves in the world of cricket."

Understanding each player is also central to how he plans to help them deal with the fear of failure, and Pollard explained that he would rather see them take the brave option than live with regret.

"Different people will do it in different ways. So, from a coaching perspective, you'll have to understand the individual firstly, so then we will be able to tackle how they can overcome the fear of failure or how they can go and tackle situations without thinking about negative first and positive, so that's the first part of it.

“No matter who you are as an individual, you think negatively first. That's just part of the human nature. So it's about getting that part out of it, and I'm looking at the best-case scenario. So for me, again, I can speak for myself, and things that I have passed on is that what's the worst that can happen?

“You think about what's the worst that could happen first, and if the worst that can happen is not going to have a big impact because of what is already happening. There's only one way forward from there, which is positive. So, again, take that step. Be brave. You rather do something in a positive rather than have regrets afterwards, and then you speak about it afterwards.

"So it's one where you're going to fail. You are going to make mistakes, no matter how perfect you try to be as an individual. It's going to happen, but how do you minimize the mistake, is what is important. For me personally, I rather see guys take the positive step forward, not the easiest step, because then sometimes in situations they say, 'Well, I took the positive option', but then sometimes that's the easy option. Think about it, take that step and let's have a discussion about it."

Pollard, who joined the franchise in 2010 and then became the batting coach ahead of the 2023 season. said the bulk of a head coach's work happens well before match day. "I think it's more preparation. I think match day, at times, as an individual and being around a match day, is sort of an easier day, because the work has to be done before.

“Because when match day comes, there's no control of certain things anymore. Obviously, the captain is in control of what's taking place or certain decisions. Yes, you're going to communicate certain things, but the way that we have planned, the way that we are prepared, the tactical side behind it, and the conversation and getting guys to play certain roles, be responsible.

“If you want to do something different, that's where the real work is. From that perspective, for me, it's not a match day. It would be before and leading up. It's a very tense moment. It's going to be a real character that is shown from the guys, and then the broadcasters, the fans, and everybody else get to see the desired result."

Asked about the one rule from MI's legacy that the dressing room must follow, Pollard said there would be more than one. "For me, it won't just be one. It'll be a couple. Sounds a bit tougher, but I think it's more from a hard work perspective, that's a non-negotiable. We got to work hard in order to achieve what you want. We got to be disciplined, right!

“We got to respect each other and what each other brings to the table. And of course, playing for that badge, players playing for the badge, that fight, that spirit, that determination, and that passion. That's what we want to see because that is the spirit that gets you over the line sometimes when you're under pressure."

Pollard said the franchise's ethos of being one came from the top, and stressed the need to stay level-headed in both wins and defeats in the IPL. "Obviously, a happy dressing room is one that is winning, and then everything else gets swept under the carpet when you're winning. But you know, you speak about Mumbai Indians, and you speak about One Family.

“I think that's something that was inculcated firstly, you know, from the ownership group, Mrs. Nita Ambani, Akash, Boss (Mr. Mukesh Ambani), everybody, and in a family, you want people to be happy for you as an individual. So I think celebrating small successes at different times brings that joy within, and keeping a level head in winning and in losing, because the emotions of the game and emotions tend to get the better of you, and then you tend to forget certain things.

“So, for me, a happy dressing room, a great environment is just keeping calm in all moments. Yes, emotions are going to go over at times. It's a one-off. Okay, no problem. But understanding at the end is still just a game of cricket."

The Trinidadian said setting the tone would be the most enjoyable part of the job, while poor results would be the biggest test. "Most fun part is that you are able to set the tone in any environment for the team. So that's going to be fun.

“Being a Caribbean sort of guy, I think that is something, that fun and entertainment and relaxation is something that I'm big on, because then you're able to perform when you are in that sort of zone. Obviously, the challenging part is going to be if results are not going your way. Nothing is going to sort of faze me. I go back to what I just said to you. It's still a game of cricket."

Asked whether walking out at the Wankhede Stadium as head coach in IPL 2027 would feel different, Pollard said the sight of MI flags was what mattered most to him. "Maybe, or maybe not. I've gone to the grind from player to even on the coaching setup and everything that's happened.

“I think, for me personally, what brings joy to my heart is seeing the flags waving. So, be it in what capacity, once I'm seeing those flags waving, I know we're on top. I know we're doing great things, and that is going to bring quite a joy to my heart."

--IANS

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