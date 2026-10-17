October 17, 2026 9:13 PM हिंदी

Maha: Man detained for ‘attempting to circulate fake Rs 500 notes’ at vegetable market

Maha: Man detained for ‘attempting to circulate fake Rs 500 notes’ at vegetable market (Photo: IANS)

Nashik, Oct 17 (IANS) Police detained a man for allegedly attempting to circulate counterfeit Rs 500 currency notes at a vegetable market near Kotamgaon Bridge in Yeola taluka of Maharashtra's Nashik district.

A total of 58 suspected counterfeit notes have been seized, and an investigation is underway, said the police.

The incident came to light after vegetable vendors at the local market became suspicious of a man allegedly trying to purchase vegetables using fake Rs 500 notes.

According to preliminary information, the vendors noticed something unusual about the currency notes being handed over to them during transactions. Suspecting that the notes could be counterfeit, they alerted the police without delay.

Acting on the complaint, police reached the spot and took the suspected person into custody for questioning. During the subsequent action, the police seized 58 suspected counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denomination.

The seized notes are being examined to establish whether they are counterfeit and to determine their source.

The incident has raised concerns among local traders and vegetable vendors, who fear that counterfeit currency could be circulated in the market through small cash transactions.

The vendors have alleged that the person was attempting to pass off fake currency while purchasing vegetables. Their complaint prompted the police intervention, preventing the suspected notes from being circulated further.

Police are now investigating whether the detained person was acting alone or was part of a larger network involved in the circulation of counterfeit currency.

The investigators are also attempting to ascertain where the suspected notes were printed or obtained, how long they had allegedly been in circulation and whether similar incidents have been reported in nearby areas.

Officials have not yet disclosed the identity of the detained person or confirmed the authenticity of all the seized notes. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the currency examination and the ongoing investigation, officials said.

--IANS

brt/dan

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