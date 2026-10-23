'Man City will return to summit soon': Guehi wants Premier League title

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Marc Guehi wants to see Manchester City back with the Premier League title after losing the crown last season to Arsenal.

City are unbeaten in the ongoing season, having won all of their seven matches and sit on top of the table but have a long way to go. Speaking ahead of the team's eighth match in Aston Villa, the English centre-back stated that City's goal remains his personal goal and that he wants the club to win the title after missing in the last two editions.

"No goals personally, but any goal for Manchester City is my goal, and that's always to challenge and win trophies. We'll definitely be trying to do that," Guehi said, as quoted by JioStar.

"We have got off to a great start in the league, and we are unbeaten as well, so we want to keep the streak going as long as we can, and the goal is to lift the Premier League trophy at the end. We lost out to Arsenal last season, but this season we will be back, and this season will be ours. The name of Manchester City will return to the Premier League Summit soon," he added.

Guehi also spoke on manager Enzo Maresca and his similarities with former coach Pep Guardiola, who left the club after the 2025-26 season. "Enzo shares a lot of similarities with our former manager, Pep Guardiola. But Enzo, as a manager, has his own ideas. He's had his own experiences, and that’s visible in the way he wants us to play and set up.

"You can also see the similarities in certain tactics he shares with Pep, and his evolution from being under Pep to where he is now is tremendous. So, I think it's the best of both worlds," he added.

He also hailed the manager for having set the standards high and for always remaining passionate about the club. "Our gaffer Enzo is a gentleman. He's someone who has that passion for the game, and the experience he already has from his other clubs is proving to be really helpful.

"He is very clear in the way he wants us to play, and he makes sure every player understands his role. On the training pitch, he is hands-on and demanding, but he also knows how to get the best out of the group. The standards he sets are high, and that is what you want at a club like City.

"He has brought a real belief into the dressing room, and you can see that in the way we are playing. And that determination to win, I think he's exactly what we need," he added.

--IANS

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