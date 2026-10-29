October 29, 2026 11:29 AM हिंदी

Man City enter Carabao Cup QF with dramatic penalty shootout win over Brighton

Man City enter Carabao Cup QF with dramatic penalty shootout win over Brighton

Manchester, Oct 29 (IANS) Holders Manchester City battled back twice before beating Brighton and Hove Albion in a rollercoaster penalty shootout to reach the fifth round of the Carabao Cup.

Holders Manchester City battled back twice before beating Brighton and Hove Albion in a rollercoaster penalty shootout to reach the fifth round of the Carabao Cup.

City were thoroughly tested, with Malick Yalcouye opening the scoring for the visitors after 30 minutes. Mateo Kovacic levelled things up shortly before half-time with a long-range strike, but Brighton re-established their lead shortly after the break through Georginio Rutter.

Brighton could well have made it three, only to be denied by a stunning save from Geronimo Rulli to deny Rutter his second. Rayan Cherki's 72nd-minute free-kick was diverted in via the boot of Vitor Reis as City once again drew level, with this strike sending the tie to penalties.

Rulli again came to City's rescue, saving two spot-kicks as the holders ran out as 4-3 winners on penalties.

Enzo Maresca’s side had previously overcome Norwich City, beating the Championship side 5-0 in September. It means the Club remain in with a chance of defending our trophy won at Wembley last March.

Success in the competition this season would be City's 10th in the League Cup’s history and see us draw level with record winners Liverpool.

City have been drawn at home to Bradford City in the quarterfinals. The match will be played in the week commencing December 14.

Bradford secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after goals from Macualay Gillesphey and Adam Phillips sealed their win against Peterborough United in their fourth-round fixture at Mbanq Valley Parade.

The Bantams have beaten Rochdale, Burnley, Leyton Orient and Peterborough United to secure their spot in the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since the 2012/13 season.

--IANS

bc/

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