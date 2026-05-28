Man held for availing Lakshmir Bhandar benefits posing as woman in Bengal

Kolkata, May 28 (IANS) A man has been arrested in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district for allegedly receiving financial assistance under the state government’s Lakshmir Bhandar scheme by posing as a woman, officials said on Thursday.

Police said the accused, identified as Rakibul Sheikh, had been receiving funds under the scheme for the past two years. The Lakshmir Bhandar scheme is meant exclusively for women beneficiaries, and no man is entitled to receive financial assistance from this scheme.

However, Rakibul Sheikh claimed that he knew nothing about this. He even went to the BDO office repeatedly to get his name removed, but no action was taken. He further claimed that due to administrative negligence, money for the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme came into his account for two consecutive years.

As soon as Rakibul Sheikh's name was mentioned by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari from the Nabanna Sabhaghar on Wednesday, the administration took note of the matter. Rakibul, a resident of Radharghat-1 Gram Panchayat under ​​Berhampore police station area in Murshidabad district, was arrested on Wednesday night.

Local people were shocked to learn about this. Questions were raised about the list of real beneficiaries of Lakshmir Bhandar.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday told media persons that around 30 lakh illegal beneficiaries, including males, had been receiving monthly amounts under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme introduced by the previous Mamata Banerjee-led regime in West Bengal.

He also said that barring these 30 lakh illegal beneficiaries, all others who had been receiving monthly allowances under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme would be automatically enrolled under the Annapurna Yojana scheme, which will replace the existing scheme.

According to police, Sheikh runs a restaurant along with two associates and has a steady source of income. His arrest has triggered concern among local residents, with questions being raised about the verification process of beneficiaries under the scheme.

Rakibul said, "My wife is a beneficiary of Lakshmir Bhandar. Money was flowing into my account for two years. I went to the BDO office to get my name removed. But no one cared. I didn't even apply. This is complete administrative negligence."

--IANS

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