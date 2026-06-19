Mammootty's character in Dhanush-starrer 'Om' revealed!

Chennai, June 19 (IANS) Director Rajkumar Periasamy has now disclosed that Malayalam superstar Mammootty plays a character called Karthikeyan in his eagerly awaited film 'Om', featuring actor Dhanush in the lead.

Participating in the title teaser launch event of the film, Rajkumar Periasamy disclosed that Malayalam superstar Mammootty played a character called Karthikeyan in the film and that 60 to 65 per cent of filming had now been completed.

He said, "This film, I believe, will be a special journey for everybody associated with it. We are continuing to shoot and the film is shaping up well."

Announcing the title of the film as 'Om', the director disclosed the film would hit screens on October 16 this year.

Interestingly, the film's title has a tagline called Chapter 1 indicating that there could be a sequel. However, Rajkumar Periasamy clarified that the first part would be one which would complete by itself.

On Thursday, the makers also released a title teaser that showed that the story revolves around those cutting red sanders for a living. Dhanush himself plays a woodcutter. The teaser shows police personnel rounding up woodcutters chopping red sanders illegally. As they hold the workers hostage at gunpoint, Dhanush comes to their rescue....

Wunderbar Films Head Sreyas, while speaking at the title teaser launch event, disclosed that this film would be the biggest in terms of budget among all of Dhanush's films. He also said that this film would bring back the mass vintage Dhanush that fans longed to see on screen.

The film, which features Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela as the heroines, has music by Sai Abhyankkar. Cinematography for the film is by Ezhil Arasu. Editing for the film is by Kalaivanan R and costumes are by Kavya Sriram.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film, had accorded a warm welcome to Malayalam star Mammootty when he came on board the film. Wunderbar Films, one of the production houses that is producing the film, had said, "When the Big M chooses a story, it becomes history. Super excited to welcome Megastar @mammukka onboard #D55! We are honoured! Thank you #Mammootty sir."

Director Rajkumar Periasamy, who took to his X timeline to personally welcome the Malayalam superstar, wrote, "Dear @mammukka, the day you said ‘Yes’ I knew the almighty has blessed #D55 with Divinity. I’m honoured and ecstatic to welcome you, our very own #Mammootty sir on board for the film! Can’t wait to see your magic unfold along with @dhanushkraja sir. Here’s to my #OyeMammootty times for life."

Responding to the welcome messages, Mammootty wrote back saying, "Elated and excited to be a part of this journey with @dhanushkraja and @Rajkumar_KP."

It may be recalled that only a few days ago, another production house called R Take Studios had announced that it was joining hands with Wunderbar Films for producing this film.

--IANS

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