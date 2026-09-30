Farah Khan opens up about raising her three kids and being part of the ‘sandwich generation’

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Farah Khan has opened up about raising her three children while navigating the responsibilities that come with being part of the “sandwich generation” — a phase of life where one often finds themselves caring for both their children and aging parents.

Reflecting on the experience, the filmmaker also shared a heartfelt message about recognizing and supporting caregivers, and said she hopes her children learn to acknowledge those who put the needs of their loved ones first. Sharing a couple of her photos with her triplets, Farah wrote, “Me with my three Im part of the sandwich generation.. at that age when we either are caregivers to our parents or to our kids.. sandwiched in between! One day these three will be sandwiched too, looking after me, n their kids. Im not being dramatic, thats just what it is, n frankly good luck to them because im going to be a nightmare.”

“Today, if u look after someone u love, u do it with nothing. Nobody asking how ur holding up, because everybody is asking about the patient, n quite rightly. We don’t think about these people much. We just say shes a good daughter, hes a devoted son. As if its a personality trait n not the hardest job either of them will ever do. I dont want that to be what my children inherit. Id like them to ask the person doing the caring how they are.”

She added, “N that starts very small. One question, or even a little hug of acknowledgment.. every strong person sometimes needs to be cared for too. This is something we’ll all go through at some point This is for all the caregivers, the pure souls out there putting everyone else first.. hope ur ok n taken care of too This film by @mrmedhq made me think about my kids and all these caregivers. Send it to someone who needs to know theyve been seen.”

Farah Khan and her husband, filmmaker Shirish Kunder, are parents to three children, triplets who were born in February 2008 through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

--IANS

ps/