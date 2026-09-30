Shaan's wife Radhika Mukherji performs a haavan for him every year

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) As renowned singer Shaan turned a year older on Wednesday, his better half, Radhika Mukherji, revealed in a heartfelt birthday wish that she performs a havaan for her husband on every birthday, asking God to protect him.

Sharing a picture from the Haavan this year on her official Instagram handle, Radhika wrote on her official Instagram handle, "Every year, on your birthday, I do a havaan for you. It’s become my own little way of praying for you, for your health, your happiness, your peace… for everything that I may not always know how to put into words. The truth is, my heart feels okay when I know you’re okay. (red heart emoji) (sic)".

"So every year, I’ll keep asking God for the same thing .. to protect you, bless you and keep you happy and healthy. That’s really all I need. Happy birthday to my forever person ! Love you forever .. cause forever has no end," she went on to add.

Shaan's son, Maahi, also uploaded a collage of some unseen photos of his father on his official Instagram Stories, and penned a sweet note that read, "No one ever comes close, happy birthday Baba. You are forever the topmost standard. Love you Baba...Surprise incoming. (sic)"

For those who do not know, Shaan and Radhika tied the knot in November 2000. The couple is proud parents of two sons - Maahi and Soham.

Shaan and Radhika completed 25 years of marital bliss in November last year.

Commemorating their beautiful journey together, Shaan had shared on social media, "I used to think ... 25 years ... Silver Jubilee ... we will have become so old and washed out by then ... ready to retire into the sunset ...” But with @radhikashaan in my life ... every day felt as new and fresh and beautiful, and before I knew it ... we were 25 years married!! And the magic has just begun.”

--IANS

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