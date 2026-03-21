Mamata calling PM Modi ‘infiltrator’ unacceptable, Calcutta Khilafat Committee must review: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, March 21 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi an “infiltrator” during an Eid gathering in Kolkata, stating that such remarks were unacceptable and amounted to misuse of a religious platform.

Adhikari’s reaction came after Banerjee participated in Eid celebrations at Red Road, where she launched a sharp attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Modi, reiterating her commitment to stand by the people of West Bengal. The Trinamool Congress supremo was accompanied by her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.

Speaking to IANS, Suvendu Adhikari said, “The Calcutta Khilafat Committee must review what Mamata Banerjee said. She misused a religious platform. PM Modi is not just the Prime Minister of the BJP; he is the Prime Minister of all—Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians. Referring to the Prime Minister as an infiltrator is unacceptable, and the Khilafat Committee must condemn this in writing.”

He further asserted that there is a growing “wave of change” in the state and claimed that there is no possibility of reversing it.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had accused the BJP-led Central government of attempting to “snatch away the voting rights” of people through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. She alleged that the exercise, which her party claims has led to large-scale deletions of voter names, is part of a broader attempt to influence the electoral process in the state.

Meanwhile, several states are set to go to the polls in April. Assam, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry will vote on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. In West Bengal, the first phase of Assembly elections will be held on April 23, followed by the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes for all these elections is scheduled for May 4.

--IANS

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