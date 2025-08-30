August 30, 2025 6:24 PM हिंदी

Mamata Banerjee is 'modern Jinnah', her party uses poisonous language: BJP's Tarun Chugh slams Trinamool

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh condemned Mahua Moitra’s remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, launching a scathing attack on the Trinamool supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, labelling her a 'Modern Jinnah' for allegedly fostering an environment of hatred and anarchy.

Speaking to IANS, Tarun Chugh said, “Mahua Moitra's statement is a blot on any democratic politics; this venomous language insults both the people of Bengal and the nation.”

“Giving such violent threats to BJP leaders reflects the desperation, frustration, and anarchic mindset of the INDIA Bloc. Mamata Banerjee, as the 'Modern Jinnah,' should be asked whether her party allows democratic debate or only harbours poisonous and violent language,” he added.

Moitra had, on Thursday, accused the Union Home Minister of failing to prevent infiltration from Bangladesh and, in a remark now widely condemned, reportedly stated that his "head should be cut off and put on the table".

She made the comments while speaking to reporters in Nadia district.

In a separate reaction, Chugh also slammed Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, calling it a “Ghuspethiya Bachao Yatra (save infiltrators)", a rally, he claimed was designed to appease infiltrators rather than protect democratic rights.

“Rahul Gandhi's so-called 'Vote Bachao Yatra' is actually a 'Ghuspethiya Bachao Yatra,' which goes against the nation’s security and integrity,” Chugh asserted.

“The BJP’s stance is clear: Infiltrators cannot remain in the country under any circumstances. Prime Minister Modi’s government is determined to break the poisonous network of infiltrators to safeguard the country and secure the future of marginalised communities,” he added.

The ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', initiated by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, has gained greater political significance as leaders from various Opposition parties continue to join the roadshow in Bihar, which began on August 17.

