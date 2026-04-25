April 25, 2026 7:35 PM हिंदी

Mamata Banerjee gets angry when I warn against poll disruptions: HM Amit Shah

Mamata Banerjee gets angry when I warn against poll disruptions: HM Amit Shah

Kolkata, April 25 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gets angry with him whenever he issues warnings from public rallies to Trinamool Congress-backed hooligans about stringent action in the event of disruptions to the polling process.

“In every election, the hooligans backed by Trinamool Congress disturb the polling process through acts of violence. So in every rally, I caution these hooligans about dire consequences if they try to disrupt the polling process. And whenever I issue such warnings, the Chief Minister gets angry with me.

"But I want to say that now I am just issuing a note of caution. If the hooligans do not mend their ways, their place will be behind bars,” the Union Home Minister said while addressing a campaign rally at Jamalpur in East Burdwan district.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Shah also launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister over her comments following the rape of a Dalit medical student of a private medical college in Durgapur in West Burdwan district a few months ago, when she had advised women not to step out after 7 p.m.

"A total of 20 Indian states have Chief Ministers from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Have you heard any one of them advising women not to step out after 7 p.m.? Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed that, as a woman Chief Minister, she was unable to ensure the safety of women in West Bengal. But if the BJP comes to power, anyone even looking at a woman with bad intention will be immediately sent behind bars. Women will be able to step out and move freely after midnight,” Home Minister Shah said.

He also said that action against corruption syndicates linked to Trinamool Congress leaders would begin immediately after a new government is formed.

"Allow us to form the government this time. All these syndicates will be drowned in the Bay of Bengal," the Union Home Minister said.

--IANS

src/pgh

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