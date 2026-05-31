'We asked for justice, we got through encounter': Teen Surya’s mother after Asad killed in police action

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) The main accused in the murder of 17-year-old Surya Pratap Chauhan was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, bringing a dramatic development to a case that had triggered widespread outrage and protests across the region.

Reacting to the police action, Surya’s mother said, “I had demanded an encounter; we asked for justice for the blood, and we have received the encounter…” Her statement came shortly after police confirmed that the absconding accused, Asad, was shot during an encounter late Saturday night and later succumbed to his injuries.

According to officials, Asad, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was the prime accused in the fatal stabbing of Surya Pratap Chauhan in the Khoda police station area. The teenager was allegedly attacked with a knife on May 28 and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Despite medical efforts, he later died during treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City/Trans-Hindon) Dhaval Jaiswal said that following the murder, the area witnessed intense public anger and tension, with local residents and several Hindu organisations holding demonstrations demanding swift action against the accused.

“Five individuals were named as accused in this case. Immediately after the incident, the police arrested three of the accused, while the main accused, Asad, remained at large. Several police teams were constituted to apprehend him, and a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for his capture,” Jaiswal said.

The encounter took place during a joint operation conducted by the Khoda and Indirapuram police teams. According to police, intelligence inputs suggested that Asad was planning to flee the area after collecting money from some of his associates.

“Acting on this information, the police set up barricades at multiple locations and launched an intensive checking drive. During this operation, Asad was spotted approaching on a motorcycle along with an accomplice,” the DCP said.

Officials stated that when police attempted to stop him, Asad allegedly opened fire, prompting retaliatory action. During the exchange of fire, Asad sustained gunshot injuries. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. A police officer was also injured in the encounter and is currently undergoing treatment.

The killing of the main accused is being seen as a major breakthrough in the high-profile murder case that had sparked widespread demands for justice and swift police action in Ghaziabad.

--IANS

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