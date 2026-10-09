Malvi Malhotra on working in her Telugu film 'Baa Baa Black Sheep': Language changes the way you express an emotion!

Hyderabad, Oct 9 (IANS) Actress Malvi Malhotra, who plays the character of Rama in the Telugu crime-comedy 'Baa Baa Black Sheep', says that language is not just about words or pronunciation and that it also changes the way you express an emotion, the rhythm of a scene and how you listen to your co-actor.

The actress, who has worked in different industries such as Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil cinema, said, “Every industry has its own working culture, rhythm and storytelling language, and being exposed to that has made me more adaptable."

"Language is not just about words or pronunciation; it also changes the way you express an emotion, the rhythm of a scene and how you listen to your co-actor. At the end of the day, emotions are universal. Whether you are speaking Hindi, Telugu, Tamil or Malayalam, the truth of the character has to come through. That understanding has made me a more instinctive and versatile actor,” she explained.

Giving details of her character Rama in the film, Malvi, who is known for her work in Abhuyam, Thiragabadara Sami, Dama Dam Mast Kalandar and Haye Bibiye Kithe Fas Gaye, said, “Rama has her own individuality and emotional journey. I liked that she wasn’t written simply around the hero or to move his story forward. There are layers to her, and while some aspects were close to reality, others pushed me outside my own personality. What drew me most was the opportunity to make her feel like a real person, with her own thoughts, vulnerabilities and strengths.”

Opening up about her preparation for the role, Malvi said, “I usually don’t decide too much about a character before understanding the world she comes from. I think about her circumstances, what she wants, what she fears and why she reacts the way she does. I also tried to keep the performance organic rather than creating obvious mannerisms. My theatre training has taught me that small details can make a character believable, so I focused more on her internal life and allowed the physicality to emerge naturally.”

Sharing what attracted her most to the project, she said, “What immediately attracted me was the story and the world the film creates. I look for projects where characters have their own journeys and something meaningful to contribute. When I read the script, I felt the characters and their emotions were driving the story. I would rather be part of a good story with an interesting character than simply be part of a project because of its scale or glamour.”

Speaking about her experience of working with director Guni Machikanti, she said, “I really value directors who know what they want but also give actors the space to discover something of their own. Our conversations helped me understand not just what Rama was doing, but why she was doing it. When a director gives you a thought rather than simply telling you how to perform, you can internalise the emotion and find your own way of expressing it. That helped me approach the character with more honesty and made the performance feel natural.”

Directed by Guni Machikanti and produced by Chitralayam Entertainment, Baa Baa Black Sheep is to hit screens on October 9, 2026.

--IANS

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