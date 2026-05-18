Malaysian PM vows to strengthen 'good relationship' with India for mutual benefit, regional stability

Kuala Lumpur, May 18 (IANS) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday stated that Malaysia will continue to strengthen its good relationship with India for mutual benefit, regional stability, and more inclusive prosperity for both countries.

Ibrahim made the comments during a courtesy farewell visit from India's High Commissioner to Malaysia, BN Reddy, who will soon conclude his tenure in Kuala Lumpur.

“This meeting was also utilised to strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and India, which are currently at the level of Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation, thereby reflecting our shared commitment to expanding cooperation across various fields, including trade, digital, artificial intelligence (AI), food security, education, and people-to-people relations,” Ibrahim wrote on X after meeting Reddy.

He also highlighted the positive development in bilateral trade, which reached USD18.59 billion in 2025, “thus maintaining India as Malaysia's largest trading partner in South Asia.”

The Malaysian Prime Minister noted that cooperation with India in the digital and emerging technology sectors continues to show remarkable progress through the convening of the First Malaysia–India Digital Council (MIDC) Meeting and the MY–India AI Conclave in Kuala Lumpur recently.

“Malaysia will continue to strengthen this good relationship for mutual benefit, regional stability, and more inclusive prosperity for both countries,” he stated.

Earlier this year, during his visit to Malaysia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ibrahim and reviewed the implementation of the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across various sectors.

“India and Malaysia are maritime neighbours who have always enjoyed a close friendship. We reviewed developmental cooperation in sectors like trade, infrastructure, energy, IT, biotechnology and more. We also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of security, defence, AI, digital technologies and semiconductors,” PM Modi wrote on X after meeting Ibrahim in February.

“This visit drew to a close with an optimistic sense that the friendship between the two countries will continue to flourish, rooted in a long history and driven by a spirit of mutual respect and shared hopes for the future,” Ibrahim mentioned on X during PM Modi’s visit to Malaysia.

–IANS

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