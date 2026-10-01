Malavika Mohanan thanks Vijay Sethupathi for being the most caring and giving co-actor!

Chennai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actress Malavika Mohanan, who plays the female lead in ace director Thiagarajan Kumararaja's eagerly-awaited film, 'Pocket Novel', has now penned a heartfelt note thanking her film unit including her co-actor Vijay Sethupathi, who, she has pointed out, was the most caring and giving co-actor.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the post, the actress wrote, "Some films become a little world of their own while you’re making them, and I feel incredibly lucky to have been a part of this one."

The actress said that she had learned that the people one made films with were more important than simply making films.

"You spend months with an entire team, sharing so many hours every day, getting to know each other, eating together, talking for hours, having good days and bad days, and going through emotional highs and lows together. Before you know it, they become your home away from home," she explained.

Thanking Vijay Sethupathi, she wrote, "@actorvijaysethupathi thank you for being the most caring and giving co-actor. Having been through this journey with you, I cannot imagine having been a part of this process with anybody else. You have been so encouraging, sweet and yet have always created such a comfortable space for me to explore and get it right no matter how long it took or how hard it was."

She went on to add, "We’ve been a part of two films together- ‘Petta’ and ‘Master’, but never got to share screen space with each other so this one has been long due. And what a beautiful one it’s been."

To her director Thiagarajan Kumararaja, she said, "TK you absolute absolute cool cat. You have such a rare way of looking at people and the world, and it’s been the experience of a lifetime working with you, but more importantly getting to know you as a person and a friend. As a maker, you are such a beautiful combination of strong and kind completely amazing and I am forever in awe of how you do what you do."

She then ended the note saying, "@ezhilmadhi16 thank you for being the sweetest anchor through it all, holding the fort down for everyone with so much love and genuineness and care and for being the loveliest friend. Oh, and also for sharing the same taste in clothes, textiles and all things pretty which makes pottering around with each other so much more fun. Pocket Novel- you’ve been so much more than just a film. See you in cinemas soon."

--IANS

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