Carlos Queiroz departs as Ghana head coach after AFCON qualifiers loss

Accra, Oct 1 (IANS) Former Manchester United assistant and Real Madrid coach Carlos Queiroz has left his role as head coach of Ghana’s national team by mutual agreement, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said on Thursday.

Queiroz’s departure comes after Ghana suffered defeats in their two most recent Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, losing 2-0 away to Côte d’Ivoire before going down 4-2 at home to Gambia.

The GFA thanked the Portuguese coach for his commitment and professionalism during his stint with the Black Stars, saying he had contributed to building a stronger future for the national team and supporting the development of Ghanaian talent.

Queiroz said the decision followed discussions between both parties and was taken with the interests of Ghana, the Black Stars and Ghanaian football in mind.

“Following discussions held in a spirit of mutual respect, the Ghana Football Association and I have mutually agreed to terminate the Service Agreement governing my role as Head Coach of the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars," he said in an official statement.

“This was not an easy decision, but both parties agreed that, under the present circumstances, ending our professional relationship was the most appropriate course of action, with the interests of Ghana, the Black Stars and Ghanaian football above everything else,” he said.

Queiroz, who was appointed ahead of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the AFCON 2027 qualifiers, said it was an honour to serve Ghana and thanked the GFA and its president for their trust.

“I came to Ghana determined to help build a stronger future for the Black Stars and support the development of the country’s talent. Despite our commitment and efforts, the necessary conditions were not fully established; this, together with our recent performances, brought us to the decision to end this journey. I leave with respect, gratitude and pride.”

The 73-year-old also paid tribute to the Black Stars players and urged the Ghanaian public to continue supporting the team.

“Above all, I pay tribute to the players of the Black Stars. Thank you to all of them who represented Ghana with courage, commitment and pride. You fought for your country and carried the hopes of millions. Believe in these players. Protect them. Support them.

“The talent and potential are there. With unity, support and the right environment, this generation can achieve great things for Ghana.”

Queiroz also thanked the Ghanaian people and Black Stars supporters for their passion, support and warmth. “To the Ghanaian people and all Black Stars supporters, thank you for your passion, support and warmth. I will always carry Ghana with me, with respect and affection.”

The GFA said it would announce the future technical direction of the national team and its next steps in due course.

Queiroz took charge of Ghana 10 weeks before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Black Stars progressed from Group L as one of the eight best third-placed teams before losing 1-0 to Colombia in the round of 32.

--IANS

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