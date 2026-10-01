Jason Sanjay: I am another debutant director stepping into this vast ocean of talent called cinema!

Chennai, Oct 1 (IANS) Stating that he was extremely excited and at the same time, equally anxious about the release of his film 'Sigma', the film's director Jason Sanjay, who is also the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has now pointed out that he was another debutant director stepping into "this vast ocean of talent called cinema".

In a statement, Jason Sanjay, who is making his debut as a director with 'Sigma', said, "I am extremely excited about the release of Sigma, and at the same time, I am equally anxious. The hype and expectations surrounding the film are immense, and I am confident that we will live up to them."

He went on to add, "Sigma is releasing worldwide in theatres on October 2, with Sakthi Film Distributors bringing the film to audiences. We have chosen a genre and a visual colour palette that we believe will connect strongly with the expectations of today’s audience. As a team, we have put in everything possible to deliver an engaging and entertaining cinematic experience."

The young director also expressed his gratitude to the film's makers and his team.

"I am immensely thankful to Subas Karan, Chairman, Lyca Productions, for placing his trust in me and giving me the responsibility of directing Sigma. I am equally grateful to Tamil Kumaran, Head of Lyca Productions, who spearheaded our operations and execution. His constant support and encouragement have been invaluable throughout the journey," Jason Sanjay said.

"I am ever grateful to my actors, Sandeep bro and Faria Abdullah, for trusting me and the script. The film demanded extensive hard work, and both of them gave themselves completely to the process. I must also acknowledge the valuable contribution of senior artistes such as Sampath, Raju Master and the entire cast who supported the film wholeheartedly," he observed.

"For any director, especially a debutant, having a DOP with a clear visual vision and a strong support system is a blessing. I consider myself fortunate to have worked with Krishnan Vasanth, whose visual understanding has been instrumental in shaping the film. I am equally blessed to have Praveen KL as our editor. His experience and creative understanding have been a tremendous strength to the project. Thaman needs no introduction. His music and beats are among the chief weapons in our arsenal, adding tremendous energy to the film," he said even as he thanked other members of the unit.

Sanjay Jason went on to point out that cinema was ultimately a medium of entertainment.

"As a team, we have left no stone unturned to make Sigma an entertaining and engaging cinematic saga. We have worked with the intention of creating a film that can cut across regional and linguistic barriers and connect with audiences across territories. I believe confidence in a project must always come with humility. With that confidence and sheer humility, I request audiences to watch Sigma in theatres from October 2 and experience the film with us," he urged audiences.

He ended his statement saying, "I am another debutant director stepping into this vast ocean of talent called cinema. At this stage of my journey, the support and acceptance of the audience mean everything to me. Please watch Sigma, support us, and make this journey memorable."

--IANS

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