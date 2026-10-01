Director Niranjan's 'Mr Bhaarath' release postponed; new date to be announced later

Chennai, Oct 1 (IANS) The makers of director Niranjan's upcoming film 'Mr Bhaarath', featuring actor Bhaarath in the lead, on Thursday announced that they were postponing the release of their film to a later date.

Passion Studios, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share a statement to announce the postponement of the film's release.

In the statement, the film's makers said, "A little pause before the big theatrical laughter therapy! Mr. Bhaarath was all set for a grand theatrical release on October 1. With a slew of promising films gearing up for release on the same date, we have decided to postpone the theatrical arrival of Mr. Bhaarath."

They went on to add, "As pure cinema lovers, we are exhilarated about these releases and extend our heartfelt wishes to all the films for a blockbuster theatrical run. The new arrival date of Mr. Bhaarath will be announced soon."

The makers concluded the statement saying, "We can't wait to present this rip-roaring entertainer to you all soon, packed with laughter, fun and unforgettable theatrical moments. With love, Team Mr. Bhaarath."

The film, which has got a positive buzz in the industry, will be a rom-com that will revolve around the character of a simpleton called Mr Bhaarath.

For the unaware, Bhaarath and Niranjan are two well known YouTube creators who are now in the process of making their debut feature film 'Mr. Bhaarath'. The film's shooting was completed in July last year.

Producer Sudhan Sundaram of popular production house Passion Studios, had, at the time of the film's shooting being wrapped, said, “The team may be young, but their clarity and commitment have been truly commendable. As producers, we’re usually skeptical about whether a fresh crew can match the demands of a full-scale film production. But Niranjan and his team completely surprised us—not only was the narrative engaging during scripting, but they also completed the entire shoot on schedule, with neat execution and professional planning. As producers, we are so happy to be collaborating with the highly energetic and entertaining team, and can’t wait to present the super-cool theatrical entertainer for the fans.”

Presented by director Lokesh Kanakaraj and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banners of Passion Studios, G Squad and The Route, Mr Bhaarath is now ready for release.

Apart from Bhaarath, the film will also feature a host of actors including Samyuktha Viswanathan, Bala Saravanan, Nidhi Pradeep, R. Sunder Rajan, Linga, and Adithya Kathir in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Om Narayan, editing by Dhivakar Dennis and music by Pranav Muniraj. The film’s visual tone has been enhanced by Art Director Bhavna Govardan. Costumes for the film have been designed by Navadevi Rajkumar while Suren G and Azhagiyakoothan have handled the department of sound. Choreography for the film is by Azhar and Amrin Abubakar is the Stunt Coordinator.

--IANS

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