UP farmers welcome hike in MSP price for Rabi crops, say it will help them plan crop diversification

Lucknow, Oct 1 (IANS) With the Centre clearing an increase in Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all mandated Rabi crops for 2027-28, the move has been welcomed by scores of farmers across the country as a “positive, farmer-friendly and income-boosting” step.

The Cabinet announced the highest increase in MSP for safflower at Rs 675 per quintal, followed by rapeseed and mustard at Rs 413 per quintal.

The farming community in Uttar Pradesh has cheered the move, with many saying it is a step in the right direction to address constraints on their financial resources. In contrast, others said it would boost incomes and encourage crop diversification.

In UP’s Kushinagar, farmers said the enhanced MSP will ease the burden of rising cultivation costs.

Kushinagar is known for extensive cultivation of paddy, wheat, maize, and mustard, along with cash crops like sugarcane and bananas. Farmers here expressed happiness with the government's decision to raise MSP prices and said it will go a long way toward addressing their long-pending demands.

Some raised concerns about stray animals damaging their fields and sought greater support from the government.

In Basti, farmers said that the upward revision in MSP for crops like wheat, mustard, gram (chana), and peas will help them.

“If the government continues to pay attention and raises MSP for pulse crops, the cultivation will expand,” said a farmer.

“The KCC (Kisan Credit Card) scheme is excellent for us. The government has increased its lending target, offering significant benefits,” said a farmer.

“The MSP hike implemented by the government will boost farmers' income and help mitigate risks,” said another farmer.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Ashok Kumar said the government's decision to raise the MSP for Rabi crops will benefit farmers and lead to greater economic prosperity.

In Kanpur Dehat, farmers spoke about its positive impact, including crop diversification.

A farmer raising concerns over rising costs of diesel and fertilisers said, "This hike in MSP was essential. The increased prices for mustard and lentils will directly boost our income. The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi covers our sowing expenses, and now, with the MSP hike, traders in the market will also offer us fair prices."

"When the government raises the support price, the entire market sentiment shifts. With the rates for gram and mustard fixed, traders in the mandi (wholesale market) will be unable to offer farmers anything lower than these prices," a farmer told IANS.

"It is clear that hikes in MSP and farmer-centric policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi are yielding tangible results on the ground. The increased MSP will not only boost farmers' income but also encourage them to adopt crop diversification," said another farmer.

--IANS

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