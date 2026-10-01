Paul McCartney says John Lennon ‘could be a complete idiot’

Los Angeles, Oct 1 (IANS) The Beatles legend, Sir Paul McCartney is not walking away from the possibility of his late Beatles bandmate John Lennon being an “idiot”. The veteran guitarist and singer said that John “could be a complete idiot” while reflecting on their infamously tense early‑70s period.

Paul recently spoke with director Judd Apatow, when he was asked why Lennon seemed irritated by his post‑Beatles direction.

The filmmaker asked, “Was it a joyfulness to it while he's doing primal scream and you're having fun? What do you think got under his skin about it?”.

Responding to the same, The Beatles legend said, about his Wings era, “Well, I don't know. I think maybe he expected more from me. He expected something different from me, and I wasn't doing that. I was just doing ‘madcap’”.

He went on, “I always thought John was very cool, and I still do. But he could be a complete idiot, over some things”.

While the two had their share of clashes, Paul said that John;s behaviour never changed how he viewed him.

He said, “It wouldn't matter, as it didn't matter, what he said or did, because I'd known him since I was 15, and so he was like this mad guy I knew, and I really looked up to him”.

The 84-year-old music legend formed Wings in 1971 with his then-wife Linda McCartney and Denny Laine, just a year after Let It Be, the final album by The Beatles.

Wings, which also included Denny Seiwell and former Moody Blues guitarist Denny Laine, went on to release seven albums, including the acclaimed 1973 LP Band on the Run.

John Lennon publicly dismissed McCartney’s early solo work, famously saying in 1971 that he couldn’t imagine working with him again.

--IANS

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