Malavika Mohanan calls herself a 'closeted island girl' as she overcomes her fear of ocean

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actress Malavika Mohanan admitted to being a 'closeted island girl' as she is trying to overcome her fear of the ocean one swim at a time.

On Tuesday, Malavika raised the temperature by dropping a couple of beach photos on her Insta handle.

The 'Master' actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Spent most of these few days jumping into the ocean every chance I got, snorkelling for hours and getting far too excited about spotting fish (sic)."

Malavika further revealed that she was initially extremely scared of reef sharks; however, now she is overcoming her fear. She added that her fascination with oceans is also increasing with time.

"I was genuinely scared of reef sharks at first(because sharks), and now I find myself looking for them every time I’m in the water. Slowly getting over my fear of the ocean, bit by bit, and getting more and more fascinated by this whole world beneath the surface...Who knew I was a closeted island girl," she went on to add.

Malavika keeps the netizens hooked with her frequent updates on social media.

Work-wise, she recently wrapped up the shoot for her next, 'Pocket Novel', featuring Vijay Sethupathi.

Recently, Malavika compiled an emotional gratitude post for the entire team of 'Pocket Novel'.

Thanking her co-star Vijay Sethupathi, she shared, "@actorvijaysethupathi thank you for being the most caring and giving co-actor. Having been through this journey with you, I cannot imagine having been a part of this process with anybody else. You have been so encouraging, sweet and yet have always created such a comfortable space for me to explore and get it right no matter how long it took or how hard it was."

"We’ve been a part of two films together- ‘Petta’ and ‘Master’, but never got to share screen space with each other so this one has been long due. And what a beautiful one it’s been," Malavika added.

--IANS

pm/