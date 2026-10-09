Makarand Anaspure says working well to resolve Maharashtra’s drought crisis would be the best tribute to Nana Patekar

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actor Makarand Anaspure, who shared a close bond with veteran actor Nana Patekar and worked alongside him for years on their social initiative NAAM Foundation, paid an emotional farewell to the late actor in Pune on Thursday.

Makarand Anaspure said that he had known Nana Patekar for 11 years and that doing more to help Maharashtra deal with the drought situation would be the best tribute to the actor.

“The news is heartbreaking. Whatever is happening is heartbreaking, and it’s going to take time for us to come to terms with the loss. But meanwhile, helping, helping, but doing a lot more, doing a lot more to help Maharashtra deal with the drought situation, would be the best way to pay tribute to Nana,” said Makarand while talking to IANS.

For the uninitiated, Makarand Anaspure was among the early members of Nana Patekar's close circle to reach Pune as the actor's mortal remains were brought to his farmhouse in Donje for his final journey.

The Maharashtra government accorded Nana Patekar a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema and theatre.

His mortal remains were brought from Goa, where he passed to Pune, where the final rites were held at his farmhouse in Donje.

The emotional farewell saw Makarand Anaspure visibly overcome with grief. He was seen breaking down in tears at the funeral as he stood alongside Nana Patekar's family members and loved ones. In heartbreaking visuals from the ceremony, the actor was seen hugging a relative of the late actor while struggling to hold back his emotions.

He was also seen consoling another distraught member of Nana's family, who embraced Makarand and cried while mourning the loss.

For the uninitiated, Nana Patekar's death came as a shock to the film fraternity and Maharashtra. The veteran actor died at the age of 75 at his residence in Goa on October 8, 2026, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

According to the doctors at Manipal Hospital, Goa, the actor was found unconscious after experiencing sudden discomfort and was rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him with CPR for around 45 minutes. He was declared dead at around 5:20 am.

-IANS

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