July 05, 2026 3:26 PM हिंदी

Major earthquake could trigger devastating fires across Dhaka: Report

Major earthquake could trigger devastating fires across Dhaka: Report

Dhaka, July 5 (IANS) A powerful earthquake in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, could not only lead to widespread structural collapse but also trigger devastating fires through ruptured gas pipelines, electrical short circuits, and other secondary hazards, according to a media report.

According to specialists, fatalities often increase significantly when fires break out in the aftermath of earthquakes, particularly in densely populated urban areas where adequate preventive and emergency response measures are lacking, said the report published by leading Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star.

Essential utility services, including electricity, gas and water, can rapidly become major sources of danger during a strong earthquake. Damaged electrical lines can spark short circuits, ruptured gas pipelines can ignite large fires, while broken water supply systems can severely hamper firefighting efforts, it warned.

Experts cautioned that Dhaka remains especially vulnerable because of its dense urban landscape, where overhead electricity cables criss-cross much of the city while gas and water pipelines run beneath heavily congested roads and residential neighbourhoods.

In the event of a major earthquake, these interconnected systems could trigger a chain of disasters, particularly large-scale fires caused by gas leaks and electrical failures.

"During a strong earthquake, one of the most dangerous secondary effects in earthquake-prone cities is fire," The Daily Star quoted Mohammad Abu Sadeque, former Vice President of the Bangladesh Earthquake Society and Executive Director of the Centre for Housing and Building Research, as saying.

According to Sadeque, fires following earthquakes commonly originate from electrical short circuits. If a powerful tremor occurs during cooking hours, gas stoves can also become a major source of ignition.

During the night, however, electrical faults remain the primary cause of post-earthquake fires. He explained that such fires spread rapidly when underground gas pipelines rupture, allowing leaking gas to fuel the flames.

Sadeque further noted that earthquakes can also severely disrupt water supply systems. As pipelines break and water drains away, residents often face an acute shortage of water, making firefighting operations even more difficult while creating immediate hardship for households without stored water.

He warned that the threat is particularly high in cities such as Dhaka, Sylhet and Chattogram, where extensive underground gas pipeline networks significantly increase the risk of large-scale fires after a major earthquake.

Sadeque also stressed that fires caused by electrical short circuits can be minimised by installing automatic shut-off devices at the main electrical connection of buildings, allowing the power supply to be cut immediately during an emergency.

He added that hospitals depend heavily on early-warning alarm systems during earthquakes. Such alarms give doctors time to pause surgical procedures and safeguard patients.

He also emphasised that equipment such as oxygen cylinders must be securely anchored to prevent them from toppling over during strong tremors.

Following the recent Narsingdi earthquake, Fire Service and Civil Defence Director General Brigadier General Muhammad Jahed Kamal told The Daily Star that, besides firefighters deployed across the country, a 60-member Special Rescue Team has been kept on standby at Purbachal to respond to emergencies.

"If any fire station becomes unable to operate due to an earthquake, this reserve team will be deployed," he said.

"To strengthen earthquake preparedness, we are training 62,000 volunteers nationwide. So far, 55,000 have completed the training, while refresher courses are underway," he added.

Although Fire Service personnel receive specialised training in earthquake preparedness, public awareness and post-disaster rescue operations, the Director General cautioned that an earthquake of extremely high magnitude could still overwhelm the department's existing emergency response capacity.

--IANS

sd/vd

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