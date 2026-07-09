‘Main Wapas Aaunga’ debutant Harshul Kaul shares how Vedang Raina has made the Kashmiri Pandit Community proud

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) ‘Main Wapas Aaunga’ debutant Harshul Kaul has opened up about his admiration for Vedang Raina and the pride he feels seeing the young actor achieve success at such an early stage of his career.

Coming from a Kashmiri Pandit family, Harshul shared that Vedang’s journey has become a proud moment for the community and has inspired many. Harshul, who played Raina’s best friend Aftab in the movie, ‘Main Wapas Aaunga,’ told IANS, “A lot of people have reached out personally to me through social media and messages. Many told me that Aftab's innocence and emotional journey stayed with them long after the film ended, while some even said they felt like they personally knew these characters. Those messages mean the world to me because that's why we do cinema, to make people feel something.”

“My experience of working with Vedang was truly a dream come true. Coming from a Kashmiri family, I had seen his journey being celebrated by so many people around me. After The Archies and then Jigra, I remember hearing his name in conversations everywhere and feeling proud seeing someone from the Kashmiri Pandits community achieving so much at such a young age. Never in my dreams did I imagine that just a year and a half later I would be standing beside him, sharing the screen with him and playing his best friend in my very first film. Even today when I think about it, it feels unreal.”

Harshul went on to state, “Most of my scenes in Main Vaapas Aaunga were with Vednag and I learned so much just by watching him. His dedication, discipline and the way he gives every single scene his 100% is truly inspiring. I remember him being unwell during the shoot of Ishq Mastana and still showing up with the same energy, dancing, performing and giving everything to the scene without ever letting it affect his work.”

"So, as a young actor, witnessing that level of commitment up close was a huge learning experience for me. He made me feel comfortable from day one and treated me with so much warmth and respect. There were so many beautiful moments off set that we shared, including talking in Kashmiri, laughing between takes and simply spending time together. Those little moments in between the scenes made this journey more beautiful for Aftab and Keenu. It just shows that sometimes life surprises you in the most beautiful ways.”

For the unversed, Vedang Raina was born in New Delhi into a Kashmiri Pandit family and grew up in Mumbai. His grandparents were from Rainawari, Srinagar. On the other hand, Harshul Kaul comes from a Kashmiri family and maintains a strong connection to the cultural heritage and traditions of the region.

Imtiaz Ali’s “Main Vaapas Aaunga” features Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh and young faces like debutante Harshul Kaul, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. The movie was released on June 12.

--IANS

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