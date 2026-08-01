Mahindra & Mahindra's July auto sales rise 26 pc to 1,03,860 units

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Saturday said its overall auto sales for July 2026 stood at 1,03,860 vehicles, a growth of 26 per cent year-on-year, including exports.

Utility Vehicles domestic sales touched 60,048 units, up 20 per cent year‑on‑year, while total UV sales including exports were 60,887 units, the company said in a statement.

The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 25,204, marking a growth of 23 per cent.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said the company achieved SUV sales of 60,048 units delivering growth of 20 per cent.

Mahindra saw strong performance across light commercial vehicle subsegments, with LCV under 2 tonnes at 3,870 units, surging 40 per cent, and LCV 2 tonnes–3.5 tonnes at 21,334 units, rising 21 per cent. Three‑wheeler sales, including electric models, surged 53 per cent to 14,538 units.

The company’s year‑to‑date performance through July showed utility vehicle sales of 2,34,793 units, up 16 per cent, and three‑wheeler volumes of 50,793, up 69 per cent from the corresponding period in prior year.

LCV weighing under two tonnes saw their sales volumes rise 31 per cent YTD and growth was 19 per cent in the 2 tonne to 3.5 tonne segment, the statement said.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Farm Equipment Business (FEB) had in July announced that domestic tractor sales in June 2026 stood at 58,177 units, reflecting a 12 per cent year-on-year growth.

Total tractor sales during June 2026 were at 59,935 units, as against 53,392 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,758 units.

The financial year 2026 concluded with all-time-high volumes of 6,60,276 SUVs and 2,89,597 light commercial vehicles under 3.5 tonnes, delivering robust YoY growth of 20 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, across both segments.

—IANS

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