Mahindra & Mahindra's auto sales rise 42 pc in August

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Automobile firm Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Tuesday said its overall auto sales for August 2026 stood at 1,07,648 vehicles, an increase of 42 per cent year-on-year, including exports.

Utility Vehicles domestic sales touched 59,257 units, up 50 per cent year‑on‑year, while total UV sales including exports were 61,167 units, the company said in a statement.

The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 27,415, marking a growth of 22 per cent. The company reported total exports of 6,054 vehicles in August, up 71 per cent YoY, the statement added.

“Demand continues to remain strong across our portfolio, with the updated Scorpio-N and BE 6 SPORTEQ receiving strong market response from customers. We look forward to building on this momentum during the festive season,” said Dr Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

On a year‑to‑date figures basis, utility vehicle domestic sales touched 2,94,050 units compared to 2,41,337 a year earlier, marking a 22 per cent rise.

In the commercial vehicle segment, sales of light commercial vehicles under 2 tonnes stood at 3,999 units in August, up 37 per cent, while 2–3.5 tonne LCVs posted 23,416 units sales, a 20 per cent increase. Three‑wheeler sales, including electric models, rose 42 per cent to 14,922 units.

The company's auto sales for July stood at 1,03,860 vehicles, marking a growth of 26 per cent YoY including exports.

Its Farm Equipment Business (FEB) had in July announced that domestic tractor sales in June 2026 stood at 58,177 units, reflecting a 12 per cent year-on-year growth.

The financial year 2026 concluded with all-time-high volumes of 6,60,276 SUVs and 2,89,597 light commercial vehicles under 3.5 tonnes, delivering robust YoY growth of 20 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, across both segments.

—IANS

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