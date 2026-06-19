June 19, 2026 12:51 PM हिंदी

Mahima Makwana remains optimistic despite acute slip disc, says July holds special surprises

Mahima Makwana remains optimistic despite acute slip disc, says July holds special surprises

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Mahima Makwana took to her social media account to share a health update with her fans, where she revealed that she is currently recovering from an acute slip disc.

Taking to her social media account, the actress posted a picture of herself resting on a couch with a lower back belt on to provide some ease to her back.

The actress who remained optimistic despite the setback, reflected on how life often has different plans despite careful preparation.

In the picture, Mahima is seen dressed in a green T-shirt and dark track pants while relaxing on a sofa with her support belt on.

Sharing the update, she wrote, "Testimony to no matter how much you plan, in the end you just have to manoeuver according to the greater scheme! 25 glorious days of 75 Better Challenge and Here I am, with an acute slip disc, a discipline to maintain, a body to heal, a brain to focus more, but I promise to get back even more stronger.”

She added, “And the month of July, is super special, filled with surprises, where I can't wait to celebrate with you guys! See you in a bit. God bless you all take care you all!"

The actress did not however reveal any details over her accident or incident that led to the acute slip disc.

On the professional front, Mahima began her acting journey as a child artist and rose to prominence with television shows such as 'Balika Vadhu', 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke', 'Dil Ki Baatein Dil Hi Jaane', 'Rishton Ka Chakravyuh' and 'Shubharambh'.

The actress then made her Bollywood debut as a lead with 'Antim: The Final Truth', where she starred opposite Aayush Sharma and also shared screen space with Salman Khan.

–IANS

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