Mahhi Vij reveals judge asked her to take alimony during divorce from Jay Bhanushali, says she refused

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actress Mahhi Vij was seen breaking down while discussing her daughter Tara, financial independence and her decision to refuse alimony from Jay Bhanushali during their divorce proceedings.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss, Mahhi Vij was seen getting emotional while opening up about her daughter Tara, her upbringing and her decision to build a secure future for her child on her own.

The actress revealed that the judge asked her four times to take alimony during her divorce proceedings with estranged husband Jay Bhanushali, but she refused, saying that the money was his hard-earned money.

During the emotional conversation, Mahhi opened up about how her life revolves around her daughter and how she wants to ensure Tara's future is secure.

"I am a single mother. I know how my day goes. Jay pushes me to go out and live my life. He says, ‘You go out, you don't go anywhere. You sit at home for Tara’. My life revolves around my child. Do you know? I did not take a single alimony. I do everything on my own so that my child's life is secure."

Mahhi further revealed that despite being offered alimony during the divorce proceedings, she chose not to accept it because she believed the money came from Jay's hard work.

"But still, I don't ask for money from anyone, neither Jay. I think it's his hard earned money. I was standing in the court , and the judge asked me four times to take the alimony. I didn't take it. I have seen Jay has earned it."

She added that her decision does not stem from a lack of support from Jay, but from her own belief that he has worked hard for what he earns.

"Not that he has asked me not to take anything. I know his entire locker is open for me. But still. I don't think so. He has worked hard. He has been standing on sets, working for 16 hours. It's his hard-earned money."

The conversation stemmed after Mahhi got into an argument with Arishfa. The disagreement began after Mahhi supported Qazi in his fight with Arishfa. The latter called out Mahhi for questioning her upbringing after Arishfa spilled water on the beds of Kanika, Gullu and Mahhi as an act of rebellion against their decision to nominate her for eviction.

Mahhi said that she genuinely wanted to speak to Arishfa calmly and resolve their differences. She explained that she has always looked at Arishfa as her own little Tara, but feels that social media influencer is ill-mannered and repeatedly humiliates her. While expressing her feelings, Mahhi was seen breaking down in tears and was seen sniffling. Yung, Asif and Scout were seen trying to calm her down.

–IANS

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