Mahhi Vij blushes, says she's ‘not open to all’ about dating post separation from Jay Bhanushali

Mumbai, October 19 (IANS) Actress Mahhi Vij was seen blushing as fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer playfully questioned her about her love life and whether someone could approach her.

During their conversation, Qazi asked Mahhi whether anybody could approach her. Responding to him, the actress said, “No, can't approach me. Not open to all.”

Qazi then tried to get her to elaborate, suggesting that she might be open to a select few people. He teased her about having chosen three or four people and asked whether someone could propose to her.

Mahhi was seen smiling and blushing throughout the exchange as Qazi continued to poke fun at her.

He also wondered how many options she had, hinting that her reactions might suggest there was someone special or that she had been receiving attention. Mahhi, however, did not confirm being interested in anyone.

Uditi, who was around them during the conversation, said probably her special one is seeing the show.

The light-hearted conversation comes months after Mahhi and television actor Jay Bhanushali announced their separation in January 2026, ending their 14-year marriage.

The former couple share a daughter, Tara, and have also been raising their foster children, Khushi and Rajveer.

Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali recently spoke about how Mahhi Vij’s participation in Bigg Boss 20 has given him an opportunity to spend more quality time with their daughter, Tara.

During an Instagram interaction with his fans, the actor shared that his bond with Tara had become stronger as he was getting to spend more time with her in Mahhi’s absence.

He also revealed that he wanted Mahhi to continue her journey in the reality show for two reasons, first, because he wanted her to win, and second, because her stay in the house allowed him to spend more time with their daughter.

–IANS

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