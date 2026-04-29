April 29, 2026 11:55 AM हिंदी

Mahesh Bhatt recalls working with Kunal Kemmu from Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke to Kalyug

Mahesh Bhatt recalls working with Kunal Kemmu from Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke to Kalyug

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently graced the music reality show Indian Idol along with his daughter actress Pooja Bhatt.

The filmmaker here spoke about casting actor Kunal Kemmu in Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke as a child actor followed by marking his official debut as a lead star in Kalyug.

Wildcard contestant Chaitanya sung the rendition of the superhit song 'Jiya Dhadak Dhadak Jaye ’ from the film Kalyug.

Post the performance, Mahesh Bhatt recalled discovering and casting Kunal Kemmu as the lead in Kalyug.

He stated, “Maine toh Kunal ko 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke' time cast kiya tha tab toh voh bachaa tha aur fir baadmein Kalyug mein mujhe laga Kunal will do a good job as I always felt he is a phenomenal actor sach bolu toh.”

Talking about Kalyug, the movie released in 2005 was a crime drama directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films.

The film starred Kunal Kemmu, Smiley Suri, Emraan Hashmi, and Deepal Shaw.

It was set against the backdrop of the dark world of the porn industry, and explored themes of exploitation, crime, and morality.

Talking about Kunal Kemmu, the actor who played the lead role in Kalyug, had begun his acting career as a child artist in films like Sir, Raja Hindustani, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke.

On the personal front, the actor is married to actress Soha Ali Khan. The couple is parents to a little girl Inaaya Kemmu.

Kunal has been a part of many more movies like Go Goa Gone, Golmaal, Dhoondhte Reh Jaoge and others.

It was on the sets of Dhoondhte Reh Jaoge where Kunal and Soha fell in love and dated for a few years before tying the knot.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Gold, silver trade on firm note ahead of Fed decision

Gold, silver trade on firm note ahead of US Fed decision

India's top cities record 8 pc growth in warehousing absorption in Q1

India's top cities record 8 pc growth in warehousing absorption in Q1

'He's an absolute sponge': Allan Donald lauds Coetzee’s learning skills after injury setbacks

'He's an absolute sponge': Allan Donald lauds Coetzee’s learning skills after injury setbacks

EAM Jaishankar meets Ecuadorian counterpart, discusses ways to deepen ties

EAM Jaishankar meets Ecuadorian counterpart, discusses ways to deepen ties

Indian golf stalwart Vijay Kumar passes away at 57; PGTI offers condolences

Indian golf stalwart Vijay Kumar passes away at 57; PGTI offers condolences

Akshay Oberoi on working with Siddharth Anand again: Feel more confident stepping into ‘King’ now

Akshay Oberoi on working with Siddharth Anand again: Feel more confident stepping into ‘King’ now

Hiten Tejwani celebrates 22 years of married life with ‘beautiful’ Gauri Pradhan

Hiten Tejwani celebrates 22 years of married life with ‘beautiful’ Gauri Pradhan

Elon Musk accuses OpenAI, Sam Altman of betraying nonprofit roots in court trial

Elon Musk accuses OpenAI, Sam Altman of betraying nonprofit roots in court trial

Madrid Open: Baptiste stuns world No. 1 Sabalenka to storm into SF

Madrid Open: Baptiste stuns world No. 1 Sabalenka for maiden WTA 1000 SF

We see ourselves as builders of India’s energy backbone for several decades: Sagar Adani

We see ourselves as builders of India’s energy backbone for several decades: Sagar Adani