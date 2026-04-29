Mahesh Bhatt recalls working with Kunal Kemmu from Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke to Kalyug

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently graced the music reality show Indian Idol along with his daughter actress Pooja Bhatt.

The filmmaker here spoke about casting actor Kunal Kemmu in Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke as a child actor followed by marking his official debut as a lead star in Kalyug.

Wildcard contestant Chaitanya sung the rendition of the superhit song 'Jiya Dhadak Dhadak Jaye ’ from the film Kalyug.

Post the performance, Mahesh Bhatt recalled discovering and casting Kunal Kemmu as the lead in Kalyug.

He stated, “Maine toh Kunal ko 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke' time cast kiya tha tab toh voh bachaa tha aur fir baadmein Kalyug mein mujhe laga Kunal will do a good job as I always felt he is a phenomenal actor sach bolu toh.”

Talking about Kalyug, the movie released in 2005 was a crime drama directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films.

The film starred Kunal Kemmu, Smiley Suri, Emraan Hashmi, and Deepal Shaw.

It was set against the backdrop of the dark world of the porn industry, and explored themes of exploitation, crime, and morality.

Talking about Kunal Kemmu, the actor who played the lead role in Kalyug, had begun his acting career as a child artist in films like Sir, Raja Hindustani, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke.

On the personal front, the actor is married to actress Soha Ali Khan. The couple is parents to a little girl Inaaya Kemmu.

Kunal has been a part of many more movies like Go Goa Gone, Golmaal, Dhoondhte Reh Jaoge and others.

It was on the sets of Dhoondhte Reh Jaoge where Kunal and Soha fell in love and dated for a few years before tying the knot.

–IANS

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