Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni gives one star to Nani's 'The Paradise'

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni watched Nani's recent release 'The Paradise' and gave it a single star on his Letterboxd account, which was recently made public.

Sharing his views on 'The Paradise', Gautam penned on his Letterboxd handle, “I liked the cinematography and the acting in emotional scenes. I liked nothing else. Very disappointing. Also the editing was just atrocious (sic).”

Some time back, Gautam's Letterboxd account made headlines after he gave Yash starrer 'Toxic' only half a star. Not just that, he rated some of his father, Mahesh Babu's films only 2 stars.

While Gautam initially removed the link from his Instagram bio, he later added it back. This time, he even shared a cheeky caption on his Letterboxd account that read, “Welcome to this apparently national news worthy page. I will try to live up to that,” followed by a sobbing and V-sign emoji.

Coming back to 'The Paradise', the Telugu actioner has been made under the direction of Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment.

The primary cast of the drama includes Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, and Raghav Juyal, along with others.

The project revolves around a struggling tribe in 1980s Secunderabad as they battle discrimination, and fight for citizenship, while also challenging systemic oppression.

'The Paradise' reached the audience on 24 September 2026. Even after getting a strong opening at the box office, the project failed to perform on the ticket counters.

Coming to Mahesh Babu, he is currently busy with SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited action-adventure drama 'Varanasi'. He will be seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra for the first time. These two will be accompanied by Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role.

--IANS

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