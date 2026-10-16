October 16, 2026 7:38 PM हिंदी

Mahesh Babu, Tovino Thomas greet Prithviraj on birthday

Mahesh Babu, Tovino Thomas greet Prithviraj on birthday (Photo: Varanasi/X)

Hyderabad, Oct 16 (IANS)Telugu star Mahesh Babu greeted Prithviraj, his co-star in director S S Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus 'Varanasi', on the occasion of the latter's birthday on Friday.

Taking to his X timeline, Mahesh Babu, who quoted a tweet put out by the film's official handle, wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Kumbha …. have a wonderful one… lots of love n happiness always… !!!"

The makers of the film, through the official handle of the film, had earlier in the day penned a birthday wish to Prithviraj, who plays the antagonist Kumbha in the upcoming magnum opus.

In their birthday wish, the makers wrote, "The most complex mind in #VARANASI… Happy Birthday Kumbha!!!."

Malayalam actor and producer Tovino Thomas too greeted his friend Prithviraj on the occasion of his birthday. On his Instagram page, he wrote, "Happy birthday brother."

Earlier in the day, director S S Rajamouli had wished Prithviraj a happy birthday in his unique style. Taking to his X timeline to greet Prithviraj, he wrote, "Happy birthday Prithvi. Didn't want to awaken the Kumbha within you today. The Kumbha who is destined to make his mark on the world.

@PrithviOfficial #Varanasi."

For the unaware, ace director S S Rajamouli had for the first time in November last year revealed the look of actor Prithviraj in his film.

Taking to his X timeline to share the first look poster of Prithviraj as Kumbha in the film, director S S Rajamouli had said, "After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair… literally… @PrithviOfficial #GlobeTrotter."

Prithviraj had replied to Rajamouli saying, "It’s been an absolute honour Sir! So looking forward to the rest of this mad mad ride! @ssrajamouli"

Prithviraj plays a specially abled person in the film and is seen sitting on a wheel chair that has robotic arms and legs.

--IANS

mkr/

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