Maheep Kapoor shares glimpses from Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities, says ‘Shaadi begins’

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) The Kapoor family of Bollywood seems to have officially kicked off the wedding celebrations for Boney Kapoor's daughter, Anshula Kapoor and her fiance, Rohan Thakkar .

Taking to her social media account, Anshula’s aunt, Maheep Kapoor shared a series of videos and pictures from the pre-wedding festivities, captioning the post as, “Shaadi begins #JaiMataDi #Anshula&Rohan.”

The pictures offer a sneak peek into the ceremony, which appears to be a grand ‘Mata Ki Chowki’.

For the uninitiated, the ceremony is traditionally considered one of the first pre-wedding ceremonies in many North Indian families.

The celebrations saw many members of the Kapoor clan and close friends in attendance.

Along with the bride to be Anshula Kapoor, the pictures shared by Maheep also featured Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and other family members and friends.

Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor seemed missing from the pictures though.

Sonam and Rhea are Anshula’s first cousins.

For the ceremony, Anshula looked stunning in a heavy gold ensemble paired with a multicoloured phulkari-style dupatta. Her cousin and actress Shanaya opted for an elegant ivory kurta set with a mint-green dupatta, while Janhavi Kapoor dazzled in a sparkling pink saree.

The bride-to-be’s brother and actor Arjun Kapoor was seen in a maroon striped kurta, while her uncle and actor Sanjay Kapoor chose a classic white kurta-pyjama.

A lot many videos shared by Maheep captured Anshula and Rohan participating in the religious rituals. The couple was seen offering prayers before an idol and frame of ‘Mata Rani’, and were performing the ‘aarti’ and seeking blessings from elders.

Other clips shared by Maheep, showed family members dancing and celebrating the occasion.

Anshula was also seen posing with her cousin's squad.

According to reports, Anshula and Rohan are expected to tie the knot in the first week of July in Mumbai.

In the past few weeks, Anshula had been spotted globetrotting with her brother Arjun Kapoor as part of her wedding preparations and bridal shopping.

The bride-to-be had also enjoyed a bachelorette celebration organised by her close friends and cousins, of which she had shared pictures and videos on her social media account.

Last year, around October, Anshula reportedly held her ‘God Dhana’-style pre-wedding family gathering.

For the uninitiated, Rohan had proposed to Anshula in 2025 during a romantic getaway, after which the couple made their engagement public.

The would-be bride and groom have often spoken about finding each other through social media.

On the professional front, Anshula, who is daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and his first wife, late Mona Shourie Kapoor, has stayed away from acting but enjoys a strong social media following.

–IANS

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