Maheep Kapoor relives her romance with Sanjay Kapoor as she wishes him on his birthday

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Maheep Kapoor took a trip down memory lane as she wished her husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor, on his birthday.

She shared a series of photographs capturing their journey from their courtship days to family life. Taking to Instagram, Maheep shared several pictures featuring the couple striking romantic poses. The throwback photographs offered a glimpse into their early days of romance, while others captured their cherished moments together with their children.

Sharing the pictures, Maheep kept her birthday wish simple and affectionate, writing, “Happy birthday husband @sanjaykapoor2500.” The photographs reflected the couple’s journey over the years, from their romantic beginnings to building a family together.

The photo carousel captures different phases of Maheep and Sanjay’s life together. Some pictures show the couple striking romantic poses during their courtship days, while another features a young Sanjay relaxing on a sofa with one of his children in his arms. The collection also includes family photographs of Maheep and Sanjay posing with their children, offering a glimpse into their journey from young lovers to parents.

Several of their friends from the film industry also took to the comments section to extend their birthday wishes to Sanjay and shower the couple with love.

Farah Khan commented, “U have thusaod urself in every pic maheeeeppp happy birthday Sanjay (darrrrlinnggg).” Ananya Panday wrote, “Happy Birthday.” Zoya Akhtar said, “Happy Birthday Sanjay.”

Delnaaz Irani said, “Happiest birthday dear Sanjay have a great day.”

Maheep and Sanjay are parents to two children, daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who has ventured into acting, and son Jahaan Kapoor.

Sanjay, known for his work in films such as "Raja," “Sirf Tum," and “The Zoya Factor," has also appeared in the Netflix series “The Fame Game” and the crime thriller series “Murder Mubarak.”

Maheep was featured in the Netflix reality series “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives," which offered viewers a glimpse into her personal and professional life.

--IANS

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