Maha artist creates ‘rangoli’ with four tonnes of powder to mark 300 birth anniversary of Ahilya Devi Holkar

Sangli, May 31 (IANS) To mark the 300th birth anniversary of Rajmata Ahilya Devi Holkar, a stunning world-record rangoli portrait of Ahilya Devi has been created in Miraj, Maharashtra.

The massive artwork, made using four tonnes of ‘rangoli’ powder in various colours.

He was also mentioned in the Guinness Book of Records for his creative works.

The ‘rangoli’ was created by ‘rangoli’ artist Adamali Mujawar, a teacher by profession, who has already made 26 world records and now celebrates his 27th with this latest achievement.

“On the occasion of Rajmata Ahilya Devi Holkar’s birth anniversary, we created this rangoli at the Gulabrao Patil Complex. The rangoli measures 80 feet by 60 feet and was made using four tonnes of rangoli powder, 200 kg of colours, 200 kg of paper, and various shades,” Mujawar told IANS.

He added, “It took three days to complete. We have contacted the London Book of Records and the USA Book of Records, and this rangoli will be featured there as well. I urge all residents of Sangli and Maharashtra to come and view the rangoli, which will be open to the public from May 31 to June 4. Please visit and give us your blessings.”

Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti is observed annually on May 31 to honour one of India’s most admired historical figures.

In 2025, this special day marks 300 years since her birth. Known for her wisdom, administrative acumen, and progressive governance, Rajmata Ahilya Devi Holkar remains an enduring symbol of justice, women’s empowerment, and devotion to duty.

The Jayanti is widely observed in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, particularly in Indore, where she once ruled. Celebrations include cultural programmes, public events, and educational initiatives highlighting her life and legacy.

In recognition of her immense contributions, the Union government issued a commemorative postage stamp in her honour in 1996. Additionally, the Indore airport is named after her, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport.

