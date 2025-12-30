December 30, 2025 5:28 PM हिंदी

WPL 2026: Perry, Sutherland withdraw; US bowler Tara Norris to miss league for national duty

WPL 2026: Perry, Sutherland withdraw; US bowler Tara Norris to miss league for national duty

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Just 10 days before the start of its fourth edition, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals have suffered a setback with experienced Australian all-rounders Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland withdrawing from the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026.

Both have cited personal reasons for pulling out of the WPL, which begins on January 9.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have named Sayali Satghare as a replacement for Perry. Satghare, who represents Mumbai at the domestic level and has been part of the Gujarat Giants squad earlier, will join RCB at her reserve price of INR 30 lakh.

Three-time finalists Delhi Capitals have named fellow Aussie Alana King as a replacement for Sutherland. The Australian leg-spinner, who represented UP Warriorz in the previous season, has featured in 27 T20Is and picked up 27 wickets. King will join DC at a reserve price of INR 60 lakh.

Meanwhile, left-arm medium pacer Tara Norris has been selected for the USA national team for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, scheduled to be held in Nepal from January 18 to February 1, 2026. As a result, she will be unavailable for the Women’s Premier League 2026.

UP Warriorz have named uncapped Australian all-rounder Charli Knott as her replacement. Knott has been signed at a reserve price of INR 10 lakh.

The fourth edition of the Women's Premier League will be played from January 9 to February 5, 2026, with the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara as the two venues. The opening match will be played at DY Patil Stadium, while Vadodara will host the final on February 5.

Two-time winners Mumbai Indians Women will take on 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 1 of the fourth edition at the DY Patil Stadium.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Jennifer Lopez is not dating currently, prefers to focus on herself

Jennifer Lopez is not dating currently, prefers to focus on herself

High superbug load in Delhi environment posing public health risks: Study

High superbug load in Delhi environment posing public health risks: Study

Freida McFadden lauds Paul Feig for creating a train wreck in 'The Housemaid'

Freida McFadden lauds Paul Feig for creating a train wreck in 'The Housemaid'

WPL 2026: Perry, Sutherland withdraw; US bowler Tara Norris to miss league for national duty

WPL 2026: Perry, Sutherland withdraw; US bowler Tara Norris to miss league for national duty

J&K: Entrepreneurship-cum-awareness mela organised in Udhampur under Mission YUVA (Photo: IANS)

J&K: Entrepreneurship-cum-awareness mela organised in Udhampur under Mission YUVA

RBI likely to run more OMOs in Q1 CY26, pause rate cuts: Report

RBI likely to run more OMOs in Q1 CY26, pause rate cuts: Report

Oman announce Jatinder Singh-led squad for T20 World Cup

Oman announce Jatinder Singh-led squad for T20 World Cup

J&K: Jal Jeevan Mission brings potable water to thousands of homes in Doda (Photo: IANS)

J&K: Jal Jeevan Mission brings potable water to thousands of homes in Doda

India in world’s top 2 list as social protection coverage of citizens crosses 64 pc

India in world’s top 2 list as social protection coverage of citizens crosses 64 pc

Shanaya Kapoor gives a sneak peek into her 'yearbook', calls it 'an unforgettable 365'

Shanaya Kapoor gives a sneak peek into her 'yearbook', calls it 'an unforgettable 365'