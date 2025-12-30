J&K: Entrepreneurship-cum-awareness mela organised in Udhampur under Mission YUVA

Udhampur, Dec 30 (IANS) The District Employment and Counselling Centre organised a day-long entrepreneurship-cum-awareness mela recently, under the Mission YUVA, to promote self-employment and enterprising spirit among the women and self-help groups (SHGs).

The initiative, organised in collaboration with the Udhampur district administration, was aimed at informing and motivating local women to explore and avail self-employment opportunities through different government-sponsored entrepreneurship development programs.

The event was formally inaugurated by Additional District Development Commissioner Vinod Kumar Anand and other officers. Various departmental stalls were set up by different departments to spread awareness among the participants about the initiative.

At the outset, Assistant Director Employment Priyanka Gupta delivered a detailed briefing on the Mission YUVA, highlighting its objectives, features and the support mechanism available for aspiring entrepreneurs.

One of the beneficiaries told IANS, "The entire setup of Mission YUVA has been arranged here. I would like to thank the government and the Prime Minister for bringing us to this point and empowering us."

ADDC Udhampur Jugal Kishore said, "In Mission YUVA, Udhampur ranks at the top among all districts in the state. College and institute students are also being made aware of the opportunities and guidance for their future. Mission YUVA is a flagship program, and our effort is to expand it across all sectors. Special grants have been provided for women under this program."

Notably, Mission YUVA is a flagship initiative to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a thriving hub for entrepreneurship and employment. As the region faces high unemployment due to a lack of private sector opportunities, the program seeks to train the youth and women with varied skill sets – thereby preparing them as a future-ready workforce.

Various ministries and government agencies, along with academic institutions, are engaged in promoting ‘experiential learning’ - a concept that facilitates learning along with hands-on experience, thereby preparing the youths for the future.

